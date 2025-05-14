International
Prisoners Escape From Detention Facility in Tripoli's Eastern Suburb - Authorities
Dozens of prisoners have broken out of a detention facility in Tajoura, an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, the provincial judicial authorities said.
Late on Tuesday night, Libyan media reported that clashes were again occurring in a number of areas of Tripoli. Columns of military equipment of the Libyan National Army (LNA) were reportedly moving from Benghazi in eastern Libya towards the western part of the country, where the capital is located. A Libyan military source told Sputnik on Wednesday that LNA units under the command of Khalifa Haftar were moving from the city of Benghazi to Sirte. As a result of armed clashes near the al-Judaida prison, there was panic among the inmates and many prisoners escaped from the detention facility, the Tripoli judicial police said in a statement. Most of the prisoners were convicted of serious crimes, the police said. Late on Monday, Libyan newspaper Al Wasat reported that Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, the security chief of the Libyan Presidential Council, was killed in Tripoli. Armed clashes broke out in several neighborhoods in the south of the city. In the early hours of Tuesday, the Defense Ministry of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNA) announced that the military operation in Tripoli had been successfully completed. According to the Emergency Medicine and Support Center, six people were killed in the clashes. Libya has faced multiple crises since the 2011 Western military intervention that toppled the country's longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi and created a power vacuum that split the nation into rival factions. Although the warring parties agreed to a historic ceasefire in 2020, they did not resolve their differences and the country continues to be ruled by two rival governments: a UN-recognized administration in Tripoli led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and the eastern-based government in Benghazi.
Prisoners Escape From Detention Facility in Tripoli’s Eastern Suburb - Authorities

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Dozens of prisoners have broken out of a detention facility in Tajoura, an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, the provincial judicial authorities said.
Late on Tuesday night, Libyan media reported that clashes were again occurring in a number of areas of Tripoli. Columns of military equipment of the Libyan National Army (LNA) were reportedly moving from Benghazi in eastern Libya towards the western part of the country, where the capital is located.
A Libyan military source told Sputnik on Wednesday that LNA units under the command of Khalifa Haftar were moving from the city of Benghazi to Sirte.
As a result of armed clashes near the al-Judaida prison, there was panic among the inmates and many prisoners escaped from the detention facility, the Tripoli judicial police said in a statement. Most of the prisoners were convicted of serious crimes, the police said.
Late on Monday, Libyan newspaper Al Wasat reported that Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, the security chief of the Libyan Presidential Council, was killed in Tripoli. Armed clashes broke out in several neighborhoods in the south of the city. In the early hours of Tuesday, the Defense Ministry of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNA) announced that the military operation in Tripoli had been successfully completed. According to the Emergency Medicine and Support Center, six people were killed in the clashes.
Libya has faced multiple crises since the 2011 Western military intervention that toppled the country's longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi and created a power vacuum that split the nation into rival factions. Although the warring parties agreed to a historic ceasefire in 2020, they did not resolve their differences and the country continues to be ruled by two rival governments: a UN-recognized administration in Tripoli led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and the eastern-based government in Benghazi.
