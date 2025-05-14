https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/uk-war-crimes-in-afghanistan-international-order-trashed-1122050376.html

UK War Crimes in Afghanistan: 'International Order Trashed'

New evidence of British elite forces murdering Afghan civilians—including children—proves the post-WWII "rules-based order" is dead, Mexican historian Javier Gámez Chávez tells Sputnik.

Key Points: "Thrown in the trash" – The UN system, human rights rhetoric, and laws of war mean nothing when Western powers act with impunity. Same Old Colonialism – These atrocities aren’t "mistakes" but a natural result of imperial domination. Media Hypocrisy – Western press screams about human rights… while ignoring wars that kill millions for profit. ICC? A Joke. – The court only targets the Global South. Try prosecuting a British soldier—it’s "like questioning UK democracy itself." Bottom Line: The West’s "human rights" talk is just a smokescreen for capitalist wars. Real justice? Don’t hold your breath.

