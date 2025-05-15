https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/chisinau-fights-undesirable-people-by-detaining-them-at-airport---opposition-1122055886.html
Chisinau Fights Undesirable People by Detaining Them at Airport - Opposition
The Moldovan authorities are fighting undesirable people, including by detaining them at the Chisinau airport, the leader of Moldova's Victory Coordination Committee, Alexei Petrovich, said on Thursday.
Recently, the Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. In March, the head of Moldova's Gagauz autonomy, Yevgenia Gutsul, was detained at the Chisinau airport. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days. Earlier in the week, Gutsul's house arrest was extended for another 30 days, until June 13. In April, Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti was stopped at Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check and missed his flight to Israel, where he had planned to attend the traditional Holy Fire ceremony. Markell told reporters that he would make another attempt to fly to Jerusalem later. However, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the archbishop was once again prevented from boarding the plane.
"Today our authorities are at war with the undesirable ... Over the past two weeks I have been stopped at the Chisinau airport three times, at the first inspection the reason was to find out the legality of my stay on the territory of the Republic of Moldova. I, a Moldovan citizen, was checked for legal presence in the country," Petrovich told the Gagauzia Radio Television (GRT).
Petrovich said that during the last inspection his documents were taken for a while and examined in his absence. He did not rule out that someone might have taken photos of his documents for possible provocations.
"I am not involved in political activities, I am not involved in illegal activities, I am not involved in business activities. I am only involved in social activities that are done in public. I have nothing to hide," Petrovich said.
Recently, the Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures
against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. In March, the head of Moldova's Gagauz autonomy, Yevgenia Gutsul, was detained at the Chisinau airport. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days. Earlier in the week, Gutsul's house arrest was extended for another 30 days, until June 13.
In April, Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti was stopped at Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check and missed his flight to Israel, where he had planned to attend the traditional Holy Fire ceremony. Markell told reporters that he would make another attempt to fly to Jerusalem later. However, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the archbishop was once again prevented from boarding the plane.