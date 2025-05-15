https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/chisinau-fights-undesirable-people-by-detaining-them-at-airport---opposition-1122055886.html

Chisinau Fights Undesirable People by Detaining Them at Airport - Opposition

Chisinau Fights Undesirable People by Detaining Them at Airport - Opposition

The Moldovan authorities are fighting undesirable people, including by detaining them at the Chisinau airport, the leader of Moldova's Victory Coordination Committee, Alexei Petrovich, said on Thursday.

Petrovich said that during the last inspection his documents were taken for a while and examined in his absence. He did not rule out that someone might have taken photos of his documents for possible provocations. Recently, the Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. In March, the head of Moldova's Gagauz autonomy, Yevgenia Gutsul, was detained at the Chisinau airport. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days. Earlier in the week, Gutsul's house arrest was extended for another 30 days, until June 13. In April, Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti was stopped at Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check and missed his flight to Israel, where he had planned to attend the traditional Holy Fire ceremony. Markell told reporters that he would make another attempt to fly to Jerusalem later. However, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the archbishop was once again prevented from boarding the plane.

