Kremlin Names Condition for Putin-Zelensky Meeting

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is possible if delegations of both countries reach certain agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"There have been a lot of questions on the topic of a possible meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Ukraine and Russia, Zelensky and Putin ... Such a meeting as a result of the work of the delegations of the two sides is possible when certain agreements of these delegations are reached. We consider it possible. But it is precisely as a result of work and upon reaching certain results in the form of agreements between the two sides," Peskov told reporters.Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange the lists of ceasefire conditions and the Russian side is working on it, Dmitry Peskov said.At the same time, the work on the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine has just started and it will be continued, Peskov added.Moscow considers the candidacy of Kiev's signatory as the main and fundamental thing when signing documents between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations during the negotiations, Peskov said."When signing the documents to be agreed upon by the delegations, the main and principal thing for us is who exactly will sign these documents from the Ukrainian side," Peskov told reporters.A change in the composition of the Russian delegation to the negotiations with Ukraine is not being discussed, Peskov said, adding that the talks will continue.He also said that it is important to implement the agreements reached during the recent talks."For now, we must follow through on what the delegations agreed upon yesterday. This primarily involves fulfilling the exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 war prisoners, and exchanging the lists of the main conditions discussed yesterday, as my colleague Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said," Peskov added when asked if the next round of negotiations is planned.The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are held behind the closed doors, and this practice should continue in the future, Kremlin spokesman said.There have not been any contacts between Moscow and Washington after the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Dmitry Peskov said."No, there have not been any contacts," Peskov told reporters.At the same time, if Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump find it necessary to have a telephone call, the Kremlin will inform about that, Peskov added.On Friday, after the meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, said that the sides agreed to prepare detailed lists of conditions for a ceasefire.

