https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/afghan-war-crimes-probe-could-blow-the-lid-off-the-uk-militarys-darkest-secrets-1122085918.html

Afghan War Crimes Probe Could Blow the Lid Off the UK Military’s Darkest Secrets

Afghan War Crimes Probe Could Blow the Lid Off the UK Military’s Darkest Secrets

Sputnik International

UK special forces committed horrific killings of civilians in Afghanistan, yet authorities showed no urgency to investigate, M. Ilyas Khan, political analyst and former Pakistan correspondent for the BBC, tells Sputnik.

2025-05-19T13:00+0000

2025-05-19T13:00+0000

2025-05-19T13:00+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

afghanistan

pakistan

special air service (sas)

europe

war crimes

war crimes investigation

british armed forces

british defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106461/33/1064613312_0:183:3504:2154_1920x0_80_0_0_f42d4558afbc0e30930c3cc020b98933.jpg

"The current inquiry by the Royal Court of Justice, if taken to the end in an objective manner and without allowing any official quarters to influence its outcomes, is seen by some observers as one of the most significant probes into British military conduct in modern history," Khan says.After the BBC report, UK military leaders publicly denied the allegations. But later, in an internal memo, the British Defense Ministry described those "allegations" as "broadly accurate." This apparently meant they were aware. Despite the damning findings, authorities dragged their feet and didn’t launch an independent inquiry until 2025. They are now hearing testimonies from whistleblowers, military personnel, families of victims, and legal experts. British Military is Profoundly Rotten

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/uk-military-felt-they-had-the-right-to-do-whatever-they-want-in-afghanistan---1122056398.html

united kingdom (uk)

afghanistan

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

uk war crimes in afghanistan, british special forces, sas, british special forces killed civilians in afghanistan, uk sas killed civilians and children in afghanistan, probe into uk war crimes in afghanistan