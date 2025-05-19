https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/junk-tanks-for-ukraine-australias-worn-out-abrams-are-more-scrap-than-savior--1122082226.html
Junk Tanks for Ukraine? Australia’s Worn-Out Abrams Are More Scrap Than Savior
Junk Tanks for Ukraine? Australia’s Worn-Out Abrams Are More Scrap Than Savior
Sputnik International
Ukrainians will find US-made Abrams tanks from Australia difficult to sustain, and the tank’s roof is the weakest point, especially in today’s drone warfare, reported ABC.
2025-05-19T08:18+0000
2025-05-19T08:18+0000
2025-05-19T08:18+0000
world
military & intelligence
ukraine
australia
nato
abrams tanks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/13/1122082052_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_56f405eee9e8b8cd98eb098956dd2693.jpg
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that the fleet of second-hand M1A1 vehicles is on its way to Ukraine.However, once these tanks arrive, Ukrainians will find them “difficult to sustain," a US insider told ABC.An Australian defense source didn’t mince words either, saying that the tank’s roof is “the weakest point of the Abrams,” especially in today’s drone warfare. Russian forces have a track record of turning NATO’s most prized armor into scrap metal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250315/russias-kursk-region-becomes-final-resting-place-for-natos-top-tech-1121640435.html
ukraine
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/13/1122082052_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a899641af065bea592cf746869e880f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
junk tanks for ukraine, retired abrams tanks for ukraine, us-made abrams tanks for ukraine are vulnerable, russia turns nato armor into scrap metal
junk tanks for ukraine, retired abrams tanks for ukraine, us-made abrams tanks for ukraine are vulnerable, russia turns nato armor into scrap metal
Junk Tanks for Ukraine? Australia’s Worn-Out Abrams Are More Scrap Than Savior
As the first of 49 US-made Abrams tanks from Australia get loaded onto a cargo ship bound for Ukraine, their battlefield value is coming under serious fire.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that the fleet of second-hand M1A1 vehicles is on its way to Ukraine
.
However, once these tanks arrive, Ukrainians will find them “difficult to sustain," a US insider told ABC.
An Australian defense source didn’t mince words either, saying that the tank’s roof is “the weakest point of the Abrams,” especially in today’s drone warfare
.
Russian forces have a track record of turning NATO’s most prized armor
into scrap metal.