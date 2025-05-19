International
Junk Tanks for Ukraine? Australia’s Worn-Out Abrams Are More Scrap Than Savior
Junk Tanks for Ukraine? Australia’s Worn-Out Abrams Are More Scrap Than Savior
Ukrainians will find US-made Abrams tanks from Australia difficult to sustain, and the tank’s roof is the weakest point, especially in today’s drone warfare, reported ABC.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that the fleet of second-hand M1A1 vehicles is on its way to Ukraine.However, once these tanks arrive, Ukrainians will find them “difficult to sustain," a US insider told ABC.An Australian defense source didn’t mince words either, saying that the tank’s roof is “the weakest point of the Abrams,” especially in today’s drone warfare. Russian forces have a track record of turning NATO’s most prized armor into scrap metal.
An Australian Army trooper fires the .50 cal heavy machine gun from an Australian Army M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank on June 26, 2024.
As the first of 49 US-made Abrams tanks from Australia get loaded onto a cargo ship bound for Ukraine, their battlefield value is coming under serious fire.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that the fleet of second-hand M1A1 vehicles is on its way to Ukraine.
However, once these tanks arrive, Ukrainians will find them “difficult to sustain," a US insider told ABC.
An Australian defense source didn’t mince words either, saying that the tank’s roof is “the weakest point of the Abrams,” especially in today’s drone warfare.
Russian forces have a track record of turning NATO’s most prized armor into scrap metal.
