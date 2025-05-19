https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/vance-skips-visit-to-israel-to-avoid-encouraging-new-idf-operation-in-gaza---reports-1122083880.html

Vance Skips Visit to Israel to Avoid Encouraging New IDF Operation in Gaza - Reports

Vance Skips Visit to Israel to Avoid Encouraging New IDF Operation in Gaza - Reports

Sputnik International

US Vice President JD Vance has decided against his trip to Israel over the weekend amid the new offensive in the Gaza Strip, Axios reported on Monday, citing US officials.

2025-05-19T12:37+0000

2025-05-19T12:37+0000

2025-05-19T12:37+0000

world

jd vance

us

israel

gaza strip

hamas

israel defense forces (idf)

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/02/1121965875_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b900fd2c8cfdf0977d8d9dc6e6c3559e.jpg

On Sunday, Israel's broadcaster reported that Vance may travel to Israel on May 20. At the same time, the Kan broadcaster reported that the vice president's office was in talks with the Israeli officials on the matter of the visit but added that no decision had been reached yet. Vance changed his mind about the trip so as not to suggest that the administration of US President Donald Trump is backing the escalation in the Gaza Strip, a US official told Axios. While the White House attributed the change of mind on the trip to logistics, another US official with knowledge of the matter said that it was not the issue. The official added that the reason behind the change of mind was concerns that Israel and other countries in the region might perceive Vance's visit amid the escalation as encouragement for Israel's actions. In early May, amid a stalemate in negotiations, the Israeli authorities announced that the military operation in the Gaza Strip would be significantly expanded in order to increase pressure on the Hamas movement. The operation dubbed "Gideon's Chariots" was expected to include seizing and holding new territories, mass displacement of Gaza residents from the north to the south, and intensified strikes on militant targets. On Saturday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Hamas changed its position regarding the talks and returned to discussing the release of hostages following the announcement of the operation "Gideon's Chariots." Earlier on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called on the residents of the Khan Yunis, Bani Suheila, and Abasan municipalities of the Gaza Strip to evacuate as it was preparing to launch an "unprecedented" military operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/netanyahu-approves-resumption-of-gaza-aid-1122080870.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us vice president jd vance, new offensive in the gaza strip, new idf operation in gaza