US Expects Terms for Ukraine Ceasefire This Weak From Russia – Rubio
The United States hopes that Russia will present its terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine this week or in the coming days, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
"So what we're expecting now, based on President’s [Donald Trump] phone conversation yesterday [with Russian President Vladimir Putin] and my conversation over the weekend with Mr. [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov, is that at some point where fairly soon, maybe in a number of days, maybe this week, hopefully, the Russian side is going to present terms that they would want to see, just broad terms that would allow us to move toward the ceasefire," Rubio said during a Senate hearing. He expressed hope that a ceasefire would allow all the sides to enter into detailed negotiations about the end of the conflict. Trump hopes to achieve peace and is not ready to "close the door" yet, Rubio said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States hopes that Russia will present its terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine this week or in the coming days, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
He expressed hope that a ceasefire would allow all the sides to enter into detailed negotiations about the end of the conflict.
"We are still hopeful, although at the same time realistic, but hopeful, with the eyes wide-open, that we can reach a point here where we can begin even the process of negotiations," Rubio added.
Trump hopes to achieve peace and is not ready to "close the door" yet, Rubio said.