https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/us-expects-terms-for-ukraine-ceasefire-this-weak-from-russia--rubio-1122100072.html

US Expects Terms for Ukraine Ceasefire This Weak From Russia – Rubio

US Expects Terms for Ukraine Ceasefire This Weak From Russia – Rubio

Sputnik International

The United States hopes that Russia will present its terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine this week or in the coming days, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

2025-05-21T04:33+0000

2025-05-21T04:33+0000

2025-05-21T04:33+0000

world

marco rubio

us

russia

ukraine

ukraine crisis

proxy war

ukrainian conflict

peace deal

peace talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_5be036677f9663d0c6c8d50f4496454e.jpg

"So what we're expecting now, based on President’s [Donald Trump] phone conversation yesterday [with Russian President Vladimir Putin] and my conversation over the weekend with Mr. [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov, is that at some point where fairly soon, maybe in a number of days, maybe this week, hopefully, the Russian side is going to present terms that they would want to see, just broad terms that would allow us to move toward the ceasefire," Rubio said during a Senate hearing. He expressed hope that a ceasefire would allow all the sides to enter into detailed negotiations about the end of the conflict. Trump hopes to achieve peace and is not ready to "close the door" yet, Rubio said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/putin-trump-call-a-real-step-toward-peace-1122091396.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine conflict, ukraine ceasefire, trump's impatience, trump is angry, quick ceasefire, quick solution, russia-ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, conflict resolution, ukraine crisis, russia is stalling, war of attrition, us hypocrisy, ceasefire, peace deal, peace talks