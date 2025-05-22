International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/golden-dome--uss-unbreakable-shield-or-175b-fantasy-1122105948.html
'Golden Dome’ – US’s Unbreakable Shield or $175B Fantasy?
'Golden Dome’ – US’s Unbreakable Shield or $175B Fantasy?
Sputnik International
Trump’s $175 billion plan to build a comprehensive ground- and space-based missile shield, while ambitious, may not yield the results the POTUS seems to be hoping for.
2025-05-22T04:23+0000
2025-05-22T04:23+0000
analysis
donald trump
igor korotchenko
ronald reagan
iron dome
thaad
icbm
intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm)
space weapons
space-based weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106094_0:90:3072:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_574cec7291b04ca12c9696dfd90d6db6.jpg
The system’s name, ‘Golden Dome,’ was likely inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. The problem is, the Iron Dome is only effective against lone targets or small groups of targets and cannot handle a massed attack, military expert and air defense forces’ historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik. The Iron Dome is also meant to intercept jury-rigged rockets fired by Palestinian resistance whereas Trump’s Golden Dome is supposed to tackle intercontinental ballistic missiles, points out Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor in chief of "National Defense" magazine. Technology- and composition-wise, Trump’s plan appears similar to Reagan’s failed Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) that proposed using lasers, particle beams and even space-based missiles to intercept ballistic threats. Yet even 40+ years after the SDI was pitched, the US lacks the technology to build such a system, to “reincarnate Reagan’s idea,” as Korotchenko put it. The development of the Golden Dome is further hampered by the fact that while its ground component essentially means upgrading the existing US anti-ballistic weapons such as THAAD, Aegis and Patriot, the missile shield’s space component would have to be built from scratch, Knutov points out.All in all, the Golden Dome is not going to be capable of repelling a mass ICBM launch.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/canada-in-talks-with-us-to-join-golden-dome-missile-defense-system-1122100549.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106094_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a550fe5e74b258693ba2259ea4505387.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iron dome, trump dome, golden dome, trump policy, space weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles, defend homeland, defend the us, american weapons, american defense, american shield
iron dome, trump dome, golden dome, trump policy, space weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles, defend homeland, defend the us, american weapons, american defense, american shield

'Golden Dome’ – US’s Unbreakable Shield or $175B Fantasy?

04:23 GMT 22.05.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Trump’s $175 billion plan to build a comprehensive ground- and space-based missile shield, while ambitious, may not yield the results the POTUS seems to be hoping for.
The system’s name, ‘Golden Dome,’ was likely inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.
The problem is, the Iron Dome is only effective against lone targets or small groups of targets and cannot handle a massed attack, military expert and air defense forces’ historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.
The Iron Dome is also meant to intercept jury-rigged rockets fired by Palestinian resistance whereas Trump’s Golden Dome is supposed to tackle intercontinental ballistic missiles, points out Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor in chief of "National Defense" magazine.
Technology- and composition-wise, Trump’s plan appears similar to Reagan’s failed Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) that proposed using lasers, particle beams and even space-based missiles to intercept ballistic threats.
Yet even 40+ years after the SDI was pitched, the US lacks the technology to build such a system, to “reincarnate Reagan’s idea,” as Korotchenko put it.
The development of the Golden Dome is further hampered by the fact that while its ground component essentially means upgrading the existing US anti-ballistic weapons such as THAAD, Aegis and Patriot, the missile shield’s space component would have to be built from scratch, Knutov points out.
All in all, the Golden Dome is not going to be capable of repelling a mass ICBM launch.
This Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 photo provided by the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) shows the launch of the U.S. military's land-based Aegis missile defense testing system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2025
World
Canada in Talks With US to Join Golden Dome Missile Defense System
Yesterday, 09:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала