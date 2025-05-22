https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/golden-dome--uss-unbreakable-shield-or-175b-fantasy-1122105948.html
'Golden Dome’ – US’s Unbreakable Shield or $175B Fantasy?
'Golden Dome’ – US’s Unbreakable Shield or $175B Fantasy?
Sputnik International
Trump’s $175 billion plan to build a comprehensive ground- and space-based missile shield, while ambitious, may not yield the results the POTUS seems to be hoping for.
2025-05-22T04:23+0000
2025-05-22T04:23+0000
2025-05-22T04:23+0000
analysis
donald trump
igor korotchenko
ronald reagan
iron dome
thaad
icbm
intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm)
space weapons
space-based weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106094_0:90:3072:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_574cec7291b04ca12c9696dfd90d6db6.jpg
The system’s name, ‘Golden Dome,’ was likely inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. The problem is, the Iron Dome is only effective against lone targets or small groups of targets and cannot handle a massed attack, military expert and air defense forces’ historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik. The Iron Dome is also meant to intercept jury-rigged rockets fired by Palestinian resistance whereas Trump’s Golden Dome is supposed to tackle intercontinental ballistic missiles, points out Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor in chief of "National Defense" magazine. Technology- and composition-wise, Trump’s plan appears similar to Reagan’s failed Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) that proposed using lasers, particle beams and even space-based missiles to intercept ballistic threats. Yet even 40+ years after the SDI was pitched, the US lacks the technology to build such a system, to “reincarnate Reagan’s idea,” as Korotchenko put it. The development of the Golden Dome is further hampered by the fact that while its ground component essentially means upgrading the existing US anti-ballistic weapons such as THAAD, Aegis and Patriot, the missile shield’s space component would have to be built from scratch, Knutov points out.All in all, the Golden Dome is not going to be capable of repelling a mass ICBM launch.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/canada-in-talks-with-us-to-join-golden-dome-missile-defense-system-1122100549.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106094_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a550fe5e74b258693ba2259ea4505387.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iron dome, trump dome, golden dome, trump policy, space weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles, defend homeland, defend the us, american weapons, american defense, american shield
iron dome, trump dome, golden dome, trump policy, space weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles, defend homeland, defend the us, american weapons, american defense, american shield
'Golden Dome’ – US’s Unbreakable Shield or $175B Fantasy?
Trump’s $175 billion plan to build a comprehensive ground- and space-based missile shield, while ambitious, may not yield the results the POTUS seems to be hoping for.
The system’s name, ‘Golden Dome,’ was likely inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome
air defense system.
The problem is, the Iron Dome is only effective against lone targets or small groups of targets and cannot handle a massed attack, military expert and air defense forces’ historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.
The Iron Dome is also meant to intercept jury-rigged rockets fired by Palestinian resistance whereas Trump’s Golden Dome is supposed to tackle intercontinental ballistic missiles
, points out Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor in chief of "National Defense" magazine.
Technology- and composition-wise, Trump’s plan appears similar to Reagan’s failed Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) that proposed using lasers, particle beams and even space-based missiles to intercept ballistic threats.
Yet even 40+ years after the SDI was pitched, the US lacks the technology to build such a system, to “reincarnate Reagan’s idea,” as Korotchenko put it.
The development of the Golden Dome is further hampered by the fact that while its ground component essentially means upgrading the existing US anti-ballistic weapons such as THAAD, Aegis and Patriot, the missile shield’s space component would have to be built from scratch, Knutov points out.
All in all, the Golden Dome is not going to be capable of repelling a mass ICBM launch.