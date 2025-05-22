https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/us-vs-g7-western-unity-is-bursting-at-the-seams-1122111112.html
US vs G7: Western Unity is Bursting at the Seams
US vs G7: Western Unity is Bursting at the Seams
The US has refused to back G7 condemnation of Russia and continued support for Ukraine. Is G7 in an existential crisis?
The G7 has proven unable to formalize a final agreement without the support of the US, its leading member: The US refused to back an April G7 statement condemning Russia’s missile strike on Ukrainian commanders in Sumy — a strike G7 leaders cited as "proof" of Moscow’s intent to prolong the conflict. On February 24, the US sided with Russia and Belarus by voting against a UN resolution that condemned Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. G7 Membership in Question On the eve of the May summit, Trump chastised G7 leaders for expelling Russia from the group: "You know, a lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s because if Russia were in, you probably wouldn’t have this war'." Diverging Views on Russia’s “Shadow Fleet” In March, the US vetoed a G7 plan to establish a task force targeting Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet.” It also pushed for softer language in the draft statement, removing the word “sanctions” and avoiding references to Russia’s military actions. G7 is MEANINGLESS Without the US
2025
The G7 has proven unable to formalize a final agreement without the support of the US, its leading member:
The US has resisted the inclusion of "further support" for Ukraine
in a G7 statement currently being negotiated by finance ministers in Canada.
Washington was also reluctant
to describe Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as an “illegal invasion” in the text of the document.
The US refused to back an April G7 statement condemning Russia’s missile strike on Ukrainian commanders in Sumy — a strike G7 leaders cited as "proof" of Moscow’s intent to prolong the conflict.
On February 24, the US sided with Russia
and Belarus by voting against a UN resolution that condemned Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.
G7 Membership in Question
On the eve of the May summit, Trump chastised G7 leaders for expelling Russia from the group: "You know, a lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s because if Russia were in, you probably wouldn’t have this war'."
Diverging Views on Russia’s “Shadow Fleet”
In March, the US vetoed a G7 plan to establish a task force targeting Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet.”
It also pushed for softer language in the draft statement, removing the word “sanctions” and avoiding references to Russia’s military actions.
G7 is MEANINGLESS Without the US
US GDP (~$29.2 trillion) is slightly larger than the combined GDPs of the other six G7 members.
Washington plays the central role in the G7's political and economic decision-making.
On defense and security matters, European G7 members rely heavily on US backing.