US vs G7: Western Unity is Bursting at the Seams

US vs G7: Western Unity is Bursting at the Seams

The US has refused to back G7 condemnation of Russia and continued support for Ukraine. Is G7 in an existential crisis?

The G7 has proven unable to formalize a final agreement without the support of the US, its leading member: The US refused to back an April G7 statement condemning Russia’s missile strike on Ukrainian commanders in Sumy — a strike G7 leaders cited as "proof" of Moscow’s intent to prolong the conflict. On February 24, the US sided with Russia and Belarus by voting against a UN resolution that condemned Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. G7 Membership in Question On the eve of the May summit, Trump chastised G7 leaders for expelling Russia from the group: "You know, a lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s because if Russia were in, you probably wouldn’t have this war'." Diverging Views on Russia’s “Shadow Fleet” In March, the US vetoed a G7 plan to establish a task force targeting Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet.” It also pushed for softer language in the draft statement, removing the word “sanctions” and avoiding references to Russia’s military actions. G7 is MEANINGLESS Without the US

