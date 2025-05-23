https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/iran-us-reach-greater-understanding-after-talks-in-rome---foreign-minister-1122118377.html

Iran, US Reach Greater Understanding After Talks in Rome - Foreign Minister

Iran, US Reach Greater Understanding After Talks in Rome - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Iran and the United States have reached a greater understanding following the talks in Rome on the Iranian nuclear dossier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.

2025-05-23T15:55+0000

2025-05-23T15:55+0000

2025-05-23T15:55+0000

world

us

iran

abbas araghchi

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

jcpoa

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117974089_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_91283746105f9bc91012c0eb5317c07c.jpg

Earlier in the day, the fifth round of US-Iran indirect talks mediated by Oman was held in Rome. Oman has proposed mechanisms to remove obstacles to reaching an agreement between Iran and the US, Araghchi said, adding that Tehran expects to make progress in negotiations with the US in the next one or two rounds.Tehran is calling on the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take measures for the protection of Iran's nuclear facilities amid Israel's threats, Iranian Foreign Minister said.On Tuesday, CNN reported, citing US officials familiar with the latest intelligence, that Israel was preparing to attack Iran's nuclear facilities.The foreign minister also said that Tehran would have to take measures to protect its nuclear facilities of which it would inform the IAEA. At the same time, in case of Israel's attack, the US will be considered its accomplice, he said. Iran in its turn will respond to the threats and actions against its nuclear facilities, Araghchi added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/pepe-escobar-from-the-caspian-to-the-persian-gulf-tracking-irans-north-south-corridor-1122103065.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran-us nuclear talks, iran nuclear, iran jcpoa, araghcgi nuclear