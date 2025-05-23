https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/iran-us-reach-greater-understanding-after-talks-in-rome---foreign-minister-1122118377.html
Iran, US Reach Greater Understanding After Talks in Rome - Foreign Minister
Iran and the United States have reached a greater understanding following the talks in Rome on the Iranian nuclear dossier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
2025-05-23T15:55+0000
Earlier in the day, the fifth round of US-Iran indirect talks mediated by Oman was held in Rome. Oman has proposed mechanisms to remove obstacles to reaching an agreement between Iran and the US, Araghchi said, adding that Tehran expects to make progress in negotiations with the US in the next one or two rounds.Tehran is calling on the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take measures for the protection of Iran's nuclear facilities amid Israel's threats, Iranian Foreign Minister said.On Tuesday, CNN reported, citing US officials familiar with the latest intelligence, that Israel was preparing to attack Iran's nuclear facilities.The foreign minister also said that Tehran would have to take measures to protect its nuclear facilities of which it would inform the IAEA. At the same time, in case of Israel's attack, the US will be considered its accomplice, he said. Iran in its turn will respond to the threats and actions against its nuclear facilities, Araghchi added.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and the United States have reached a greater understanding following the talks in Rome on the Iranian nuclear dossier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the fifth round of US-Iran indirect talks mediated by Oman was held in Rome.
"This was one of the most professional rounds of talks we have had with the US ... I think the US now has a clearer understanding of our positions," Araghchi said.
Oman has proposed mechanisms to remove obstacles to reaching an agreement between Iran and the US
, Araghchi said, adding that Tehran expects to make progress in negotiations with the US in the next one or two rounds.
Tehran is calling on the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take measures for the protection of Iran's nuclear facilities amid Israel's threats, Iranian Foreign Minister said.
On Tuesday, CNN reported, citing US officials familiar with the latest intelligence, that Israel was preparing to attack Iran's nuclear facilities.
"The threats of this [Israeli] regime to attack Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities and infrastructure pose a serious threat to peace and security at both regional and international levels. It is necessary for the UN Security Council, bearing responsibility for maintaining peace and stability at the international level, to take immediate and effective measures against these threats. It is also of high importance that the IAEA immediately engages into this question," Araghchi's letter read.
The foreign minister also said that Tehran would have to take measures to protect its nuclear facilities of which it would inform the IAEA. At the same time, in case of Israel's attack, the US will be considered its accomplice, he said. Iran in its turn will respond to the threats and actions against its nuclear facilities, Araghchi added.