Kiev is behind the European Commission's plan to reject Russian energy resources because the goal of the plan is to support Ukraine at all costs, regardless of the needs of Europeans interested in cheap energy, and to harm Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
If Kiev reaches its goal in the EU, Hungarians will have to pay 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) more per year for energy. This way, the price of electricity will double and the price of central heating will quadruple, Orban said. He added that for EU politicians, hurting Russia and helping Ukraine is more important than the future of their own families and businesses. On May 6, the European Commission presented the REPowerEU roadmap for ending Russian energy imports. It proposed a halt to all remaining Russian gas contracts by the end of 2027, as well as restrictions on imports of enriched uranium from Russia. Hungary and Slovakia opposed the plans. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has repeatedly said that Western Europe has proudly reported its rejection of Russian oil, but in fact continues to buy it through third countries, such as India.
Ukraine Stands Behind EU Commission's Plan to Reject Russian Energy Resources - Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev is behind the European Commission's plan to reject Russian energy resources because the goal of the plan is to support Ukraine at all costs, regardless of the needs of Europeans interested in cheap energy, and to harm Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"In fact, Ukrainians are behind the whole policy of promoting the ban on [Russian] energy resources, so it is reasonable to talk about a Ukrainian energy threat. Ukrainians are demanding things from Europeans that will destroy European families. It also threatens Hungarian families ... The plan is to prevent anyone from buying gas and oil from Russia," Orban told Kossuth Radio.
The Hungarian prime minister said that Ukraine made the first step in this direction when it banned the transit of Russian gas. If the TurkStream pipeline had not been built, Hungary would have had to buy extremely expensive gas or would not have had access to gas at all
, Orban said.
If Kiev reaches its goal in the EU, Hungarians will have to pay 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) more per year for energy. This way, the price of electricity will double and the price of central heating will quadruple, Orban said.
He added that for EU politicians, hurting Russia and helping Ukraine is more important than the future of their own families and businesses.
"Every week I fight them, I realize Hungary's right not to allow sanctions against Russian energy to be extended to Hungary, because if we allowed that, all sorts of problems would arise ... I have always told them that this is not our war and we will not let Brussels make us pay for it," Orban said.
On May 6, the European Commission presented the REPowerEU roadmap for ending Russian energy imports. It proposed a halt to all remaining Russian gas contracts by the end of 2027, as well as restrictions on imports of enriched uranium from Russia. Hungary and Slovakia opposed the plans.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has repeatedly said that Western Europe has proudly reported its rejection of Russian oil, but in fact continues to buy it through third countries, such as India.