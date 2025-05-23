https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/ukraine-stands-behind-eu-commissions-plan-to-reject-russian-energy-resources---orban-1122117003.html

Ukraine Stands Behind EU Commission's Plan to Reject Russian Energy Resources - Orban

Kiev is behind the European Commission's plan to reject Russian energy resources because the goal of the plan is to support Ukraine at all costs, regardless of the needs of Europeans interested in cheap energy, and to harm Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

The Hungarian prime minister said that Ukraine made the first step in this direction when it banned the transit of Russian gas. If the TurkStream pipeline had not been built, Hungary would have had to buy extremely expensive gas or would not have had access to gas at all, Orban said. If Kiev reaches its goal in the EU, Hungarians will have to pay 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) more per year for energy. This way, the price of electricity will double and the price of central heating will quadruple, Orban said. He added that for EU politicians, hurting Russia and helping Ukraine is more important than the future of their own families and businesses. On May 6, the European Commission presented the REPowerEU roadmap for ending Russian energy imports. It proposed a halt to all remaining Russian gas contracts by the end of 2027, as well as restrictions on imports of enriched uranium from Russia. Hungary and Slovakia opposed the plans. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has repeatedly said that Western Europe has proudly reported its rejection of Russian oil, but in fact continues to buy it through third countries, such as India.

