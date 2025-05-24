https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/moscow-seeks-detailed-explanation-of-uk-foreign-influence-rules-1122120766.html

Moscow Seeks Detailed Explanation of UK Foreign Influence Rules

Moscow Seeks Detailed Explanation of UK Foreign Influence Rules

Sputnik International

The Russian diplomatic mission in the UK has asked London for clarification on the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), to come into force soon, and expects to receive answers to its questions, Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.

2025-05-24T09:42+0000

2025-05-24T09:42+0000

2025-05-24T09:42+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

russia

andrei kelin

european convention on human rights

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090200041_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_f06b9064f580ca0ab761a71997ca982d.jpg

The FIRS scheme, to take effect in the UK on July 1, is designed to monitor foreign influence in the UK. Under the scheme, individuals must declare their activities if conducted in coordination with or at the request of foreign states.The FIRS consists of two tiers: the first applies to all countries and tracks foreign political influence, while the second, enhanced level of control targets countries that London deems a risk to UK national security, including Russia. Those in the UK who fail to declare any activity carried out in coordination with Russia will face up to five years in prison.The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) in the UK contradicts the spirit and letter of international human rights acts, Russian Ambassador said.The FIRS scheme, to take effect in the UK on July 1, is designed to monitor foreign influence in the UK. Under the scheme, individuals must declare their activities if conducted in coordination with or at the request of foreign states.The FIRS consists of two tiers: the first applies to all countries and tracks foreign political influence, while the second, enhanced level of control targets countries that London deems a risk to UK national security, including Russia. Those in the UK who fail to declare any activity carried out in coordination with Russia will face up to five years in prison.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/russian-ambassador-slams-uk-german-missile-scheme-as-militarization-of-europe-1122114950.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/uk-helping-ukraines-navy-to-constrain-russias-fleet-in-black-sea---russian-ambassador-1122115634.html

united kingdom (uk)

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk foreign agents, uk foreign influence, uk russian diplomats, russian embassy uk