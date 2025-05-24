International
The Russian diplomatic mission in the UK has asked London for clarification on the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), to come into force soon, and expects to receive answers to its questions, Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090200041_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_f06b9064f580ca0ab761a71997ca982d.jpg
The FIRS scheme, to take effect in the UK on July 1, is designed to monitor foreign influence in the UK. Under the scheme, individuals must declare their activities if conducted in coordination with or at the request of foreign states.The FIRS consists of two tiers: the first applies to all countries and tracks foreign political influence, while the second, enhanced level of control targets countries that London deems a risk to UK national security, including Russia. Those in the UK who fail to declare any activity carried out in coordination with Russia will face up to five years in prison.
united kingdom (uk)
russia
Moscow Seeks Detailed Explanation of UK Foreign Influence Rules

09:42 GMT 24.05.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovThe national flags of Russia and the United Kingdom
The national flags of Russia and the United Kingdom - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
Subscribe
MOSCOW, May 24 (Sputnik) - The Russian diplomatic mission in the UK has asked London for clarification on the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), to come into force soon, and expects to receive answers to its questions, Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Much is unclear in the parameters of this scheme's work. We have asked a lot of questions to the British authorities and expect to receive answers. At the same time, we reserve the right to respond," Kelin said.
The FIRS scheme, to take effect in the UK on July 1, is designed to monitor foreign influence in the UK. Under the scheme, individuals must declare their activities if conducted in coordination with or at the request of foreign states.
The FIRS consists of two tiers: the first applies to all countries and tracks foreign political influence, while the second, enhanced level of control targets countries that London deems a risk to UK national security, including Russia. Those in the UK who fail to declare any activity carried out in coordination with Russia will face up to five years in prison.
The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) in the UK contradicts the spirit and letter of international human rights acts, Russian Ambassador said.

"This move is absolutely out of line with the spirit and letter of the main international acts on human rights, including the 1948 Declaration of Human Rights, as well as the European Convention on Human Rights, to which the UK has been a party since the day of its adoption," Kelin said.

The FIRS scheme, to take effect in the UK on July 1, is designed to monitor foreign influence in the UK. Under the scheme, individuals must declare their activities if conducted in coordination with or at the request of foreign states.
The FIRS consists of two tiers: the first applies to all countries and tracks foreign political influence, while the second, enhanced level of control targets countries that London deems a risk to UK national security, including Russia. Those in the UK who fail to declare any activity carried out in coordination with Russia will face up to five years in prison.
