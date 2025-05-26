https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/russia-hopes-moldova-will-not-follow-barbaric-path-of-removing-monuments---ambassador-1122130870.html

Russia Hopes Moldova Won't Follow ‘Barbaric Path’ of Demolishing Monuments - Ambassador

Russia hopes that Moldovan authorities will not follow the "barbaric path" of combating monuments, as seen in the Baltic states and Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik.

"We sincerely hope that Moldovan authorities will not take the barbaric path of fighting against monuments, as seen in the Baltic states and Ukraine, where not just monuments but gravestones are demolished, and the graves of Red Army soldiers are desecrated. This raises questions about morality and respect for the memory of own ancestors… These are your graves, and it is your duty to protect them. If you fail to do so, this is not a question to Russia but for your moral integrity," Ozerov said. The ambassador added that Russia firmly advocates for the protection of military burials, especially those of people who died defending Moldova’s and the Soviet Union’s freedom and independence. In recent years, Moldova has repeatedly attempted to restrict the World War Two Victory Day celebrations. In 2023, the government replaced May 9 Victory Day with "Europe Day." Despite this, thousands of citizens celebrate Victory Day on May 9. On May 17, the leader of Moldova's Victory Coordination Committee, Alexei Petrovich, said that Moldovan authorities have been preparing for years to destroy World War Two memorials by excluding them from the registry of protected sites. However, the updated registry has yet to be officially approved. Relations between Russia and Moldova began to deteriorate after President Maia Sandu, who adheres to a pro-European policy, came to power in the republic at the end of 2020. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moldova, under the current authorities, was striving to become an unfriendly country for Russia.

