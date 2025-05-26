International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/russia-hopes-moldova-will-not-follow-barbaric-path-of-removing-monuments---ambassador-1122130870.html
Russia Hopes Moldova Won't Follow ‘Barbaric Path’ of Demolishing Monuments - Ambassador
Russia Hopes Moldova Won't Follow ‘Barbaric Path’ of Demolishing Monuments - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russia hopes that Moldovan authorities will not follow the "barbaric path" of combating monuments, as seen in the Baltic states and Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik.
2025-05-26T09:14+0000
2025-05-26T09:20+0000
world
russia
oleg ozerov
maia sandu
dmitry peskov
ukraine
moldova
monument
monuments
soviet-era monuments
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101949/85/1019498525_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_b80221b86506fa5199f7e06df39bec9d.jpg
"We sincerely hope that Moldovan authorities will not take the barbaric path of fighting against monuments, as seen in the Baltic states and Ukraine, where not just monuments but gravestones are demolished, and the graves of Red Army soldiers are desecrated. This raises questions about morality and respect for the memory of own ancestors… These are your graves, and it is your duty to protect them. If you fail to do so, this is not a question to Russia but for your moral integrity," Ozerov said. The ambassador added that Russia firmly advocates for the protection of military burials, especially those of people who died defending Moldova’s and the Soviet Union’s freedom and independence. In recent years, Moldova has repeatedly attempted to restrict the World War Two Victory Day celebrations. In 2023, the government replaced May 9 Victory Day with "Europe Day." Despite this, thousands of citizens celebrate Victory Day on May 9. On May 17, the leader of Moldova's Victory Coordination Committee, Alexei Petrovich, said that Moldovan authorities have been preparing for years to destroy World War Two memorials by excluding them from the registry of protected sites. However, the updated registry has yet to be officially approved. Relations between Russia and Moldova began to deteriorate after President Maia Sandu, who adheres to a pro-European policy, came to power in the republic at the end of 2020. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moldova, under the current authorities, was striving to become an unfriendly country for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/archbishop-markell-says-again-searched-at-airport-banned-from-leaving-moldova-for-turkiye-1122115771.html
russia
ukraine
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101949/85/1019498525_0:0:1420:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_a7fbd5a05c1a0dca273bff960f4c5eb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldovan authorities, barbaric path" of combating monuments, russian ambassador to moldova oleg ozerov
moldovan authorities, barbaric path" of combating monuments, russian ambassador to moldova oleg ozerov

Russia Hopes Moldova Won't Follow ‘Barbaric Path’ of Demolishing Monuments - Ambassador

09:14 GMT 26.05.2025 (Updated: 09:20 GMT 26.05.2025)
© Flickr / Wulf WillisChisinau, Moldova
Chisinau, Moldova - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2025
© Flickr / Wulf Willis
Subscribe
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that Moldova’s authorities won’t go down the "barbaric path" of tearing down monuments, akin to the actions seen in the Baltic states and Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik.
"We sincerely hope that Moldovan authorities will not take the barbaric path of fighting against monuments, as seen in the Baltic states and Ukraine, where not just monuments but gravestones are demolished, and the graves of Red Army soldiers are desecrated. This raises questions about morality and respect for the memory of own ancestors… These are your graves, and it is your duty to protect them. If you fail to do so, this is not a question to Russia but for your moral integrity," Ozerov said.
The ambassador added that Russia firmly advocates for the protection of military burials, especially those of people who died defending Moldova’s and the Soviet Union’s freedom and independence.
In recent years, Moldova has repeatedly attempted to restrict the World War Two Victory Day celebrations. In 2023, the government replaced May 9 Victory Day with "Europe Day." Despite this, thousands of citizens celebrate Victory Day on May 9.
People take part in an anti-government rally as part of the Movement for the People's protest action, in Kishinev, Moldova. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2025
World
Not the First Time: Moldova Grounds Archbishop Markell Again Before Pilgrimage
23 May, 09:47 GMT
On May 17, the leader of Moldova's Victory Coordination Committee, Alexei Petrovich, said that Moldovan authorities have been preparing for years to destroy World War Two memorials by excluding them from the registry of protected sites. However, the updated registry has yet to be officially approved.
Relations between Russia and Moldova began to deteriorate after President Maia Sandu, who adheres to a pro-European policy, came to power in the republic at the end of 2020. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moldova, under the current authorities, was striving to become an unfriendly country for Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала