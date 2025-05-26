https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/ukraine-strikes-civilian-infrastructure-in-russia-moscow-strikes-military-targets---kremlin-1122131327.html

Ukraine Strikes Civilian Infrastructure in Russia, Moscow Strikes Military Targets - Kremlin

Ukrainians are striking Russian social and civilian infrastructure facilities, and Russia's strike against military targets in Ukraine is a retaliatory one, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We see how Ukrainians are hitting our social and civilian infrastructure facilities. This is a retaliatory strike — a retaliatory strike against military facilities, against military targets," Peskov told reporters. The foreign leaders who came to Moscow to celebrate Victory Day witnessed Ukraine's attempts to attack Russian territory, Peskov added. "We have all witnessed how the Kiev regime threatened foreign leaders on the eve of their arrival in Moscow to celebrate Victory Day. Everyone has heard these threats from the Kiev regime. And many of the leaders who were here actually witnessed attempts by the Kiev regime to launch drone strikes on the territory of Russia, major cities and the capital on the eve of such an important day. These attempts are continuing, we are forced to take measures," Peskov concluded.Vladimir Putin makes the decisions that are necessary to ensure the security of the country, Peskov said.Last week, US President Donald Trump said that he disapproved of Russia's recent actions in Ukraine. The US president said that he was "absolutely" considering the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia.There are contacts between the special services of Russia and the United States, but there is no need to talk about large-scale cooperation on security aspect yet, Peskov said."There are contacts between special services [Russia and the US]. However, it is too early to talk about any large-scale cooperation on various aspects of ensuring security," Peskov told reporters.Russia and the United States are at the very beginning of the return of bilateral relations to a working state, the official added.Vladimir Putin will receive Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.The main topic of the Russian-Turkish contacts during Fidan's visit will be the discussion of bilateral relations, the spokesman said, adding that an exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine may also take place.There is no understanding yet on the continuation of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and on their location, it is necessary to prepare for the second round, Dmitry Peskov said."There is no understanding yet on the continuation of the negotiation process and the venue, we need to prepare for the next round. Therefore, it is too early to talk about it," Peskov told reporters.Russia is grateful to Turkey for the ideal conditions for the Istanbul talks, Kremlin spokesman said."Of course, we are grateful to the Republic of Turkey for the ideal conditions that the Turkish side has provided for the Istanbul talks," Peskov told reporters.There is no understanding yet on the continuation of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and on their location, Peskov added.

