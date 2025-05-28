https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/divide-and-conquer-trump-cant-drive-a-wedge-between-russia-and-china--ritter-1122149447.html
Divide and Conquer? Trump Can’t Drive a Wedge Between Russia and China — Ritter
US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy outlook might be dangerously naive when it comes to Russia and China, Former US Marine intel officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
"Donald Trump has a overly simplistic view of the world today if he actually thinks that Russia and China would go along with an American initiative that seeks to weaken both Russia and Chinese by separating them," Ritter said.The US president's recent rhetoric hints at a model where the US, China, and Russia each control their own sphere of influence, according to the New York Times. What does Trump really want? To play China and Russia against each other.“But the reality is, as things currently stand, it's two against one, meaning that Russia and China have already come together in commonality of purpose and policy," Ritter noted. Trump may reject neocon-style “forever wars,” but his proposed alternative isn’t exactly peaceful: Meanwhile, Russia and China are betting on cooperation, not confrontation: “There must be a multilateral approach to problem solving.”
"Donald Trump has a overly simplistic view of the world today if he actually thinks that Russia and China would go along with an American initiative that seeks to weaken both Russia and Chinese by separating them,"
Ritter said.
The US president's recent rhetoric hints at a model where the US, China
, and Russia each control their own sphere of influence, according to the New York Times.
What does Trump really want? To play China and Russia against each other.
“But the reality is, as things currently stand, it's two against one, meaning that Russia and China have already come together in commonality of purpose and policy," Ritter noted.
Trump may reject neocon-style “forever wars,” but his proposed alternative isn’t exactly peaceful:
"It is a very aggressive America, premised on the notion that peace only comes through strength. That strength is defined in military terms and economic terms."
Meanwhile, Russia and China are betting on cooperation, not confrontation: “There must be a multilateral approach to problem solving.”