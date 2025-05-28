https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/divide-and-conquer-trump-cant-drive-a-wedge-between-russia-and-china--ritter-1122149447.html

Divide and Conquer? Trump Can’t Drive a Wedge Between Russia and China — Ritter

Divide and Conquer? Trump Can’t Drive a Wedge Between Russia and China — Ritter

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy outlook might be dangerously naive when it comes to Russia and China, Former US Marine intel officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.

2025-05-28T20:53+0000

2025-05-28T20:53+0000

2025-05-28T20:53+0000

analysis

opinion

scott ritter

donald trump

russia

china

us

military & intelligence

neocons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118481032_0:0:2685:1510_1920x0_80_0_0_a4036bd4baa446aabe479f340b125710.jpg

"Donald Trump has a overly simplistic view of the world today if he actually thinks that Russia and China would go along with an American initiative that seeks to weaken both Russia and Chinese by separating them," Ritter said.The US president's recent rhetoric hints at a model where the US, China, and Russia each control their own sphere of influence, according to the New York Times. What does Trump really want? To play China and Russia against each other.“But the reality is, as things currently stand, it's two against one, meaning that Russia and China have already come together in commonality of purpose and policy," Ritter noted. Trump may reject neocon-style “forever wars,” but his proposed alternative isn’t exactly peaceful: Meanwhile, Russia and China are betting on cooperation, not confrontation: “There must be a multilateral approach to problem solving.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/us-indo-pacific-playbook-flexing-muscle-at-chinas-doorstep-1121979230.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ritter on Trump's plan to separate Russia and China Sputnik International Ritter on Trump's plan to separate Russia and China 2025-05-28T20:53+0000 true PT2M28S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

donald trump, china, russia, sino-russian partnership, yalta 2.0, spheres of interest, the us dominance, driving a wedge between russia and china, us neocon strategy