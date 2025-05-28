International
Israel Prepares for Strikes While Trump Teases Iran Deal
Israel Prepares for Strikes While Trump Teases Iran Deal
Israel notified the Trump administration in early May that it was preparing to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, The New York Times reports.
Israel notified the Trump administration in early May that it was preparing to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, The New York Times reports. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may order a strike on Iran even if the US makes a deal with the Islamic Republic, insiders told the outlet. There has been at least one tense phone call between Trump and Netanyahu, plus a blitz of meetings between US and Israeli officials in recent days, they claimed. The US president recently teased that “something good” might be brewing from his efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions—hinting at news within “the next two days.” But insiders downplayed the hype, saying the best outcome would be a vague statement of principles—while core issues like Iran’s uranium enrichment are being kicked down the road yet again.The first and third rounds of indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, while the second was held in Rome on April 19. The talks began after Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in early March, offering both a new agreement on the Islamic republic's nuclear program and threatening him with military force if diplomatic efforts failed. Iran rejected direct talks but agreed to an indirect dialogue.
israel ready to strike iran's nuclear facilities, israel preparing to attack iran, will israel bomb iran's nuclear facilities, nuclear deal with iran.
President Donald Trump, left, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave as Netanyahu leaves the West Wing of the White House, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Washington.
Svetlana Ekimenko
While US President Donald Trump is eager to strike a nuclear deal with Iran, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that the only “good deal” would be one that dismantled “all of the infrastructure” of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Israel notified the Trump administration in early May that it was preparing to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, The New York Times reports.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may order a strike on Iran even if the US makes a deal with the Islamic Republic, insiders told the outlet.
There has been at least one tense phone call between Trump and Netanyahu, plus a blitz of meetings between US and Israeli officials in recent days, they claimed.
The US president recently teased that “something good” might be brewing from his efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions—hinting at news within “the next two days.”
But insiders downplayed the hype, saying the best outcome would be a vague statement of principles—while core issues like Iran’s uranium enrichment are being kicked down the road yet again.
The first and third rounds of indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, while the second was held in Rome on April 19.
The talks began after Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in early March, offering both a new agreement on the Islamic republic's nuclear program and threatening him with military force if diplomatic efforts failed. Iran rejected direct talks but agreed to an indirect dialogue.
