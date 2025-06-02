https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/moldovas-ex-prime-minister-accuses-current-government-of-aggressive-anti-church-campaign-1122174987.html
Moldova's Ex-Prime Minister Accuses Current Government of Aggressive Anti-Church Campaign

CHISINAU, June 2 (Sputnik) - Moldovan authorities are carrying out an aggressive campaign aimed at undermining Christian values in the country under foreign pressure, former Moldovan Prime Minister and opposition Future of Moldova party leader Vasile Tarlev told Sputnik.
"President [Maia] Sandu and the PAS, following the orders of foreign supporters, are conducting an aggressive campaign of undermining Christian values that are shared by the overwhelming majority of our citizens, more than 95%. Priests are being subjected to interrogations and pressure from the security services, the police, and the judiciary," Tarlev said, recalling the example of the situation involving Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti, who was subjected to searches at Chisinau airport prior to his trip to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire ceremony in April and twice barred from leaving the country.Tarlev also criticized the LGBT* community events being held in Chisinau under police protection with the participation of Western diplomats and ruling party representatives.The leader of the Future of Moldova party said that this is not "democracy, but an external interference in the soul of the nation." He expressed anger over a court's decision rejecting the Metropolitan Church of Chisinau and All Moldova's lawsuit against holding such an event in the capital.According to the politician, the Future of Moldova contrasts these tendencies by promoting the traditional family and Christian values, calling for consolidation to protect national identity and sovereignty.The Orthodox Church of Moldova has been demanding that the authorities ban LGBT festivals and marches since 2022. The Church says each time during the marches and festivals, clashes occur between supporters and opponents of these actions, ending only after police intervention. In May, a number of Moldovan nongovernmental organizations proposed to hold a LGBT parade in Chisinau on June 15. At the same time, mayor Ion Ceban as well as the city council decided to ban the event. However, according to local legislation, only a court of law can ban a public event.The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church that unites 70% of the residents of Moldova and Transnistria. Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean) has repeatedly expressed regret that the current authorities of the country avoid dialogue with the church.* The LGBT movement is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
Moldova's Ex-Prime Minister Accuses Current Government of Aggressive Anti-Church Campaign
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovan authorities are carrying out an aggressive campaign aimed at undermining Christian values in the country under foreign pressure, former Moldovan Prime Minister and opposition Future of Moldova party leader Vasile Tarlev told Sputnik.
"President [Maia] Sandu and the PAS, following the orders of foreign supporters, are conducting an aggressive campaign of undermining Christian values that are shared by the overwhelming majority of our citizens, more than 95%. Priests are being subjected to interrogations and pressure from the security services, the police, and the judiciary,"
Tarlev said, recalling the example of the situation involving Archbishop Markell
of Balti and Falesti, who was subjected to searches at Chisinau airport prior to his trip to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire ceremony in April and twice barred from leaving the country.
Tarlev also criticized the LGBT* community events being held in Chisinau under police protection with the participation of Western diplomats and ruling party representatives.
The leader of the Future of Moldova party said that this is not "democracy, but an external interference in the soul of the nation." He expressed anger over a court's decision rejecting the Metropolitan Church of Chisinau and All Moldova's lawsuit against holding such an event in the capital.
"After making a decision of this kind, any attempts to criticize or oppose the imposed LGBT agenda will be considered as inciting discrimination," Tarlev said.
According to the politician, the Future of Moldova contrasts these tendencies by promoting the traditional family and Christian values, calling for consolidation to protect national identity and sovereignty.
The Orthodox Church of Moldova has been demanding that the authorities ban LGBT festivals and marches since 2022. The Church says each time during the marches and festivals, clashes occur between supporters and opponents of these actions, ending only after police intervention.
In May, a number of Moldovan nongovernmental organizations proposed to hold a LGBT parade in Chisinau on June 15. At the same time, mayor Ion Ceban as well as the city council decided to ban the event. However, according to local legislation, only a court of law can ban a public event.
The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church that unites 70% of the residents of Moldova and Transnistria. Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean) has repeatedly expressed regret that the current authorities of the country avoid dialogue with the church.
* The LGBT movement is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.