Rossiya Segodnya Office Head in Germany Says Police Seized Passports of His Family

German police came to the Berlin apartment of the family of the head of the office of Russia's Rossiya Segodnya international media group in Germany, Sergey Feoktistov, and seized the passports of his wife and seven-year-old daughter, the head of the office told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Last week, German authorities refused to extend Feoktistov's residence permit and ordered him to leave the country by August 19. He arrived from Moscow to Berlin to help his family move, but German authorities did not let him leave the airport. In response to Berlin's actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has made a decision to take reciprocal measures against German reporters in the country. In March, the Greek Foreign Ministry refused to renew the accreditation of RIA Novosti chief correspondent in Greece Gennady Melnik for 2025 without giving any explanation, forcing the agency's office to close after more than 20 years of operation. RIA Novosti is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German police came to the Berlin apartment of the family of the head of the office of Russia's Rossiya Segodnya international media group in Germany, Sergey Feoktistov, and seized the passports of his wife and seven-year-old daughter, the head of the office told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Last week, German authorities refused to extend Feoktistov's residence permit and ordered him to leave the country by August 19. He arrived from Moscow to Berlin to help his family move, but German authorities did not let him leave the airport.
"The police came to the apartment where I lived with my family and where my wife and seven-year-old daughter still live and seized their passports. Under the pretext that they could allegedly hide and fail to comply with orders to leave Germany by August 19," Feoktistov said.
In response to Berlin's actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has made a decision to take reciprocal measures against German reporters in the country.
In March, the Greek Foreign Ministry refused to renew the accreditation of RIA Novosti chief correspondent in Greece Gennady Melnik for 2025 without giving any explanation, forcing the agency's office to close after more than 20 years of operation. RIA Novosti is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group
.
