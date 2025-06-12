https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/russian-flag-raised-over-occupied-kherson-by-uav-1122231712.html

On Russia Day (June 12), a UAV unit of the Russian Armed Forces' 18th Combined Arms Army, Units of Battlegroup Dnepr, used a drone to plant the Russian national flag in Kherson, occupied by the Kiev regime, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The drone carrying the Russian flag was launched by the unit from the left bank of the Dnepr River. Simultaneously, a reconnaissance drone from the same unit monitored and filmed the operation, providing objective control. The flag-carrying drone penetrated enemy electronic warfare and air defense systems, flew over Kherson, landed on the roof of a multi-story building, planted the flag, took off again, and returned to the left bank.

