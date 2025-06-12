International
Russian Flag Raised Over Occupied Kherson by UAV
Russian Flag Raised Over Occupied Kherson by UAV
On Russia Day (June 12), a UAV unit of the Russian Armed Forces' 18th Combined Arms Army, Units of Battlegroup Dnepr, used a drone to plant the Russian national flag in Kherson, occupied by the Kiev regime, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The drone carrying the Russian flag was launched by the unit from the left bank of the Dnepr River. Simultaneously, a reconnaissance drone from the same unit monitored and filmed the operation, providing objective control. The flag-carrying drone penetrated enemy electronic warfare and air defense systems, flew over Kherson, landed on the roof of a multi-story building, planted the flag, took off again, and returned to the left bank.
Russian Flag Raised Over Occupied Kherson by UAV

23:09 GMT 12.06.2025
On Russia Day (June 12), a UAV unit of the Russian Armed Forces' 18th Combined Arms Army, Units of Battlegroup Dnepr, used a drone to plant the Russian national flag in Kherson, occupied by the Kiev regime, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The drone carrying the Russian flag was launched by the unit from the left bank of the Dnepr River. Simultaneously, a reconnaissance drone from the same unit monitored and filmed the operation, providing objective control.
The flag-carrying drone penetrated enemy electronic warfare and air defense systems, flew over Kherson, landed on the roof of a multi-story building, planted the flag, took off again, and returned to the left bank.
Russia Plans to Deploy Over 100 Satellites for Drone Control
3 June, 17:18 GMT
Russia
Russia Plans to Deploy Over 100 Satellites for Drone Control
3 June, 17:18 GMT
