Israel's Attack on Iran: The Latest Developments
Israel has carried out an unprecedented, multi-wave surprise attack against Iran involving 200 jets, plus drones operating inside the Islamic Republic. Here's a recap of the key details, plus new information that's come to light in the past hours.
The attack, codenamed ‘Operation Rising Lion’, targeted:Iran’s ResponseHas Iranian Counterstrike Taken Place?Trump’s UltimatumThe US president wrote a mob boss-style Truth Social post boasting about the murder of “certain Iranian hardliners,” and warning that the next attacks will be “even more brutal” unless Iran makes a deal. Later, he issued a post about his “60-day ultimatum,” signaling direct knowledge of Israel’s plans.Key ReactionsTraditional regional US allies including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar sharply condemned Israel, with Qatar saying Tel Aviv’s “reckless actions continue to destroy prospects for peace” &amp; put global security “in imminent danger.”Russia condemned the sharp escalation of tensions and Israel’s blatant “violation of the UN Charter and international law.”The UN’s response? “Concern” about the targeting of nuclear sites.
13:31 GMT 13.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA firefighter stands on a crane at the scene of an explosion at a residence compound after Israeli attacks in Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025.
A firefighter stands on a crane at the scene of an explosion at a residence compound after Israeli attacks in Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
Israel has carried out an unprecedented, multi-wave surprise attack against Iran involving 200 jets, plus drones operating inside the Islamic Republic. Here's a recap of the key details, plus new information that's come to light in the past hours.
The attack, codenamed ‘Operation Rising Lion’, targeted:
The Natanz uranium enrichment facility and the Tabriz research site.
Cities, with damage reported in Tehran and at least 9 other urban areas. 320+ civilians injured, nearly 80 killed.
Air defense and missile launchers.
Top IRGC and Armed Forces leaders, nuclear scientists, a senior aide to the Supreme Leader.
Iran’s Response

Ali Khomeini vowed “severe punishment,” while President Pezeshkian promised to make Israel “regret” its “reckless” actions.
Iran cancelled a new round of nuclear talks with the US, owing to US “complicity” in the attacks.
Assassinated military leaders are being replaced, with Mohammad Pakpour taking Hossein Salami’s place as IRGC chief, and Abdolrahim Mousavi replacing Mohammad Bagheri as Chief of General Staff.

Has Iranian Counterstrike Taken Place?

Initial reports suggested Iran launched 100-200 drones toward Israel.
Other reports said up to 800 projectiles, including cruise and ballistic missiles, were launched.
But Fars News says Iran hasn’t carried out ANY substantive retaliatory attacks yet.
Trump’s Ultimatum

The US president wrote a mob boss-style Truth Social post boasting about the murder of “certain Iranian hardliners,” and warning that the next attacks will be “even more brutal” unless Iran makes a deal. Later, he issued a post about his “60-day ultimatum,” signaling direct knowledge of Israel’s plans.
Israeli officials told Axios the US gave Israel a “green light” for the strikes.
JPost reported Israel is trying to convince the US to join in on the attacks directly.

Key Reactions

Traditional regional US allies including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar sharply condemned Israel, with Qatar saying Tel Aviv’s “reckless actions continue to destroy prospects for peace” & put global security “in imminent danger.”
Russia condemned the sharp escalation of tensions and Israel’s blatant “violation of the UN Charter and international law.”
The UN’s response? “Concern” about the targeting of nuclear sites.
