https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/israels-attack-on-iran-the-latest-developments-1122244796.html

Israel's Attack on Iran: The Latest Developments

Israel's Attack on Iran: The Latest Developments

Sputnik International

Israel has carried out an unprecedented, multi-wave surprise attack against Iran involving 200 jets, plus drones operating inside the Islamic Republic. Here's a recap of the key details, plus new information that's come to light in the past hours.

2025-06-13T13:31+0000

2025-06-13T13:31+0000

2025-06-13T13:31+0000

world

middle east

masoud pezeshkian

hossein salami

israel

iran

russia

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122245405_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8a0c624e7484c9994c1d4e8a08cf4952.jpg

The attack, codenamed ‘Operation Rising Lion’, targeted:Iran’s ResponseHas Iranian Counterstrike Taken Place?Trump’s UltimatumThe US president wrote a mob boss-style Truth Social post boasting about the murder of “certain Iranian hardliners,” and warning that the next attacks will be “even more brutal” unless Iran makes a deal. Later, he issued a post about his “60-day ultimatum,” signaling direct knowledge of Israel’s plans.Key ReactionsTraditional regional US allies including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar sharply condemned Israel, with Qatar saying Tel Aviv’s “reckless actions continue to destroy prospects for peace” & put global security “in imminent danger.”Russia condemned the sharp escalation of tensions and Israel’s blatant “violation of the UN Charter and international law.”The UN’s response? “Concern” about the targeting of nuclear sites.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/where-did-israel-strike-iran-1122242270.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/scott-ritter-us-lulled-iran-to-sleep-using-nuclear-talks-deception-allowing-israel-to-strike-1122243231.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/israels-strikes-on-iran-what-you-kneed-to-know--1122236755.html

israel

iran

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what's the latest in israel's attack on iran, what's the newest news about israel's iran attack