https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/russia-concerned-condemns-sharp-escalation-of-tension-between-israel-iran---kremlin-1122239416.html

Russia Concerned, Condemns Sharp Escalation of Tension Between Israel, Iran - Kremlin

Russia Concerned, Condemns Sharp Escalation of Tension Between Israel, Iran - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia is concerned about and condemns the sharp escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

2025-06-13T08:21+0000

2025-06-13T08:21+0000

2025-06-13T08:37+0000

world

russia

israel

iran

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

russian foreign ministry

kremlin

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg

At the instruction of President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry will soon issue a detailed statement on the situation between Israel and Iran, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.President Putin is receiving real-time updates on developments between Israel and Iran, Peskov added."President Putin is receiving real-time reports on regional events via the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the Kremlin spokesman said.Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched large-scale operation Rising Lion, striking Iranian military targets and nuclear program sites. According to preliminary information, Israel has struck at least 60 sites across eight provinces in Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/how-do-countries-around-the-world-react-to-israeli-strikes-on-iran-1122237947.html

russia

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

escalation of tension between israel, iran, russia is concerned, condemns sharp escalation