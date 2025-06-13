https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/russia-concerned-condemns-sharp-escalation-of-tension-between-israel-iran---kremlin-1122239416.html
At the instruction of President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry will soon issue a detailed statement on the situation between Israel and Iran, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"By order of the head of state, the Foreign Ministry will release a detailed statement in the very near future, which will then be distributed at the United Nations," he said.
President Putin is receiving real-time updates on developments between Israel and Iran, Peskov added.
"President Putin is receiving real-time reports on regional events via the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the Kremlin spokesman said.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched large-scale operation
Rising Lion, striking Iranian military targets and nuclear program sites. According to preliminary information, Israel has struck at least 60 sites across eight provinces in Iran.