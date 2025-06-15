https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/think-youre-the-smartest-in-the-room-iran-outdoes-israel-with-decoy-blitz-1122256667.html
Think You're the Smartest in the Room? Iran Outdoes Israel With Decoy Blitz
Think You're the Smartest in the Room? Iran Outdoes Israel With Decoy Blitz
Sputnik International
Tehran outmaneuvered Israeli forces using deception tactics, Iranian media reports. "Iran was expecting these attacks," retired General Fahri Erenel, professor at Istanbul Istinye University, tells Sputnik.
2025-06-15T12:55+0000
2025-06-15T12:55+0000
2025-06-15T12:55+0000
analysis
middle east
mohammad marandi
iran
israel
tehran
us
europe
opinion
f-35
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120395378_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_45e1a0ca7534a4003d0800cb35decaef.jpg
"Iran may have implemented a deception operation along with the precautions, and Israel may have bombed different facilities," retired General Fahri Erenel told Sputnik.Iranian Decoys Fooled Israeli Aircraft "Notice how no secondary explosions were observed upon impact," tweeted Tehran University’s Mohammad Marandi, sharing footage of apparent Israeli strikes on false missile and radar sites. Press TV explained that Iran used radar decoys emitting fake signals. Israeli drones mistook them for real targets, wrongly believing radar defenses were destroyed. This led Israeli jets deeper into Iranian airspace, assuming the skies were clear. That miscalculation proved costly, with Iranian media claiming around three Israeli F-35s were shot down. Nuclear Sites Largely Unscathed Israel hit Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow nuclear sites. Despite surface damage at Natanz, Iran’s core enrichment facilities stayed intact. Business Insider suggested the bunkers are too deep for Israeli weapons to reach — only US heavy bombers with massive bunker busters could succeed. Or was it Iran's art of deception at play again? The general adds that Iran still holds many strategic cards — including its Axis of Resistance, which remains operational despite Israel's ongoing assaults.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/europes-perverted-logic-israel-has-the-right-to-attack-iran-is-guilty-for-defending-itself-1122255785.html
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120395378_62:0:1129:800_1920x0_80_0_0_a344e205e29a3e5f0264b509d2227386.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran-israel war, iran-israel conflict, benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, israeli f-35, iranian decoys, iran used art of deception to outsmart israel, israeli drones took fake radars for real, israel's operation rising lion
iran-israel war, iran-israel conflict, benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, israeli f-35, iranian decoys, iran used art of deception to outsmart israel, israeli drones took fake radars for real, israel's operation rising lion
Think You're the Smartest in the Room? Iran Outdoes Israel With Decoy Blitz
Tehran outmaneuvered Israeli forces using deception tactics, Iranian media reports. "Iran was expecting these attacks," retired General Fahri Erenel, professor at Istanbul Istinye University, tells Sputnik.
"Iran
may have implemented a deception operation along with the precautions, and Israel may have bombed different facilities," retired General Fahri Erenel told Sputnik.
Iranian Decoys Fooled Israeli Aircraft
"Notice how no secondary explosions were observed upon impact," tweeted Tehran University’s Mohammad Marandi, sharing footage of apparent Israeli strikes on false missile and radar sites.
Press TV explained that Iran used radar decoys emitting fake signals. Israeli drones mistook them for real targets, wrongly believing radar defenses were destroyed.
This led Israeli jets deeper into Iranian airspace, assuming the skies were clear. That miscalculation proved costly, with Iranian media claiming around three Israeli F-35s were shot down.
Nuclear Sites Largely Unscathed
Israel
hit Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow nuclear sites. Despite surface damage at Natanz, Iran’s core enrichment facilities stayed intact.
Business Insider suggested the bunkers are too deep for Israeli weapons to reach — only US heavy bombers with massive bunker busters could succeed.
Or was it Iran's art of deception at play again?
"If the Israeli attack is ineffective as a result of the deception operation implemented by Iran, and no results are achieved, [Benjamin] Netanyahu and his government may come to an end," notes Erenel.
The general adds that Iran still holds many strategic cards — including its Axis of Resistance, which remains operational despite Israel's ongoing assaults.