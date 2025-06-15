https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/think-youre-the-smartest-in-the-room-iran-outdoes-israel-with-decoy-blitz-1122256667.html

Think You're the Smartest in the Room? Iran Outdoes Israel With Decoy Blitz

Tehran outmaneuvered Israeli forces using deception tactics, Iranian media reports. "Iran was expecting these attacks," retired General Fahri Erenel, professor at Istanbul Istinye University, tells Sputnik.

"Iran may have implemented a deception operation along with the precautions, and Israel may have bombed different facilities," retired General Fahri Erenel told Sputnik.Iranian Decoys Fooled Israeli Aircraft "Notice how no secondary explosions were observed upon impact," tweeted Tehran University’s Mohammad Marandi, sharing footage of apparent Israeli strikes on false missile and radar sites. Press TV explained that Iran used radar decoys emitting fake signals. Israeli drones mistook them for real targets, wrongly believing radar defenses were destroyed. This led Israeli jets deeper into Iranian airspace, assuming the skies were clear. That miscalculation proved costly, with Iranian media claiming around three Israeli F-35s were shot down. Nuclear Sites Largely Unscathed Israel hit Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow nuclear sites. Despite surface damage at Natanz, Iran’s core enrichment facilities stayed intact. Business Insider suggested the bunkers are too deep for Israeli weapons to reach — only US heavy bombers with massive bunker busters could succeed. Or was it Iran's art of deception at play again? The general adds that Iran still holds many strategic cards — including its Axis of Resistance, which remains operational despite Israel's ongoing assaults.

