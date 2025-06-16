https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/negotiations-pointless-amid-israeli-strikes--iranian-foreign-ministry-1122259692.html

Negotiations Pointless Amid Israeli Strikes – Iranian Foreign Ministry

US support for Israel has placed the security of the Middle East — and the world — under an unprecedented threat, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated.

Iran expects the UN Security Council to adopt “binding” resolutions against Israel and urges the international community, as a first step, to label Israel’s strikes as “aggression,” according to Baghaei. He slammed Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and residential areas, describing them as “in direct violation of international norms and laws.” Baghaei also pointed out that Israel used American-made weapons in its attacks on Iran.Previously, Iran and the US, with the mediation of Oman, held five rounds of indirect talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier. The last of them took place in Rome on May 23.

