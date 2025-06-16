https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/negotiations-pointless-amid-israeli-strikes--iranian-foreign-ministry-1122259692.html
Negotiations Pointless Amid Israeli Strikes – Iranian Foreign Ministry
US support for Israel has placed the security of the Middle East — and the world — under an unprecedented threat, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc3fa9bbf920945f7749f6e036a3585.jpg
Iran expects the UN Security Council to adopt “binding” resolutions against Israel and urges the international community, as a first step, to label Israel’s strikes as “aggression,” according to Baghaei. He slammed Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and residential areas, describing them as “in direct violation of international norms and laws.” Baghaei also pointed out that Israel used American-made weapons in its attacks on Iran.Previously, Iran and the US, with the mediation of Oman, held five rounds of indirect talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier. The last of them took place in Rome on May 23.
“We were engaged in a diplomatic process when we faced the Zionist regime’s aggression — an act unimaginable without US cooperation. This has rendered the diplomatic and negotiation process meaningless,”
Baghaei said.
Iran expects the UN Security Council to adopt “binding” resolutions against Israel and urges the international community, as a first step, to label Israel’s strikes as “aggression,” according to Baghaei.
"As a permanent member of the UNSC, the US must condemn this aggression. It cannot ignore these realities due to its ties [with Israel]," the foreign ministry spokesman said.
He slammed Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and residential areas, describing them as “in direct violation of international norms and laws.”
Baghaei also pointed out that Israel used American-made weapons in its attacks on Iran.
Previously, Iran and the US, with the mediation of Oman, held five rounds of indirect talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier. The last of them took place in Rome on May 23.