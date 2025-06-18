https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/rdif-and-us-set-to-unveil-major-projects-in-rare-earths-arctic-and-infrastructure-1122278073.html

RDIF and US Set to Unveil Major Projects in Rare Earths, Arctic, and Infrastructure

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the US may announce a number of projects in rare earths, Arctic and infrastructure that they are working on in the next couple of months, Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

"We are discussing a number of projects with US enterprises. We do not plan to make any specific statements at the SPIEF forum, but I would like to emphasize that we are working on a number of ongoing projects, which, I believe, will be announced in the next couple of months, in the field of rare earth minerals, the Arctic, infrastructure, and in many areas where we work," Dmitriev told reporters on the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) sidelines. Russia communicates with a large number of US businesses that promote dialogue between the two countries in the United States, Dmitriev, said."We communicate with a large number of American businesses that also promote dialogue between the United States and Russia in the United States, and they tell us that the Russian market is extremely important for American companies," Dmitriev told a press conference following a business breakfast with the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) on the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum sidelines.The economic component and the investment component are an important part of the dialogue between Russia and the United States, Dmitriev added.The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

