https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/rdif-and-us-set-to-unveil-major-projects-in-rare-earths-arctic-and-infrastructure-1122278073.html
RDIF and US Set to Unveil Major Projects in Rare Earths, Arctic, and Infrastructure
RDIF and US Set to Unveil Major Projects in Rare Earths, Arctic, and Infrastructure
Sputnik International
The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the US may announce a number of projects in rare earths, Arctic and infrastructure that they are working on in the next couple of months, Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.
2025-06-18T10:22+0000
2025-06-18T10:22+0000
2025-06-18T10:22+0000
world
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
spief 2025
russia
kirill dmitriev
arctic
american chamber of commerce (amcham)
business
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093620337_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_94addbaad6aab75d377f6d92f4d7d441.jpg
"We are discussing a number of projects with US enterprises. We do not plan to make any specific statements at the SPIEF forum, but I would like to emphasize that we are working on a number of ongoing projects, which, I believe, will be announced in the next couple of months, in the field of rare earth minerals, the Arctic, infrastructure, and in many areas where we work," Dmitriev told reporters on the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) sidelines. Russia communicates with a large number of US businesses that promote dialogue between the two countries in the United States, Dmitriev, said."We communicate with a large number of American businesses that also promote dialogue between the United States and Russia in the United States, and they tell us that the Russian market is extremely important for American companies," Dmitriev told a press conference following a business breakfast with the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) on the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum sidelines.The economic component and the investment component are an important part of the dialogue between Russia and the United States, Dmitriev added.The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/us-firms-planning-return-to-russia-not-spooked-by-russias-high-key-rate---investor-1122277181.html
russia
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093620337_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11404a625833c6fc01566269da6a5b50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian direct investment fund, rare earths, arctic and infrastructure, number of projects
russian direct investment fund, rare earths, arctic and infrastructure, number of projects
RDIF and US Set to Unveil Major Projects in Rare Earths, Arctic, and Infrastructure
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the US may announce a number of projects in rare earths, Arctic and infrastructure that they are working on in the next couple of months, Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.
"We are discussing a number of projects with US enterprises. We do not plan to make any specific statements at the SPIEF forum
, but I would like to emphasize that we are working on a number of ongoing projects, which, I believe, will be announced in the next couple of months, in the field of rare earth minerals, the Arctic, infrastructure, and in many areas where we work," Dmitriev told reporters on the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) sidelines.
Russia communicates with a large number of US businesses that promote dialogue between the two countries in the United States, Dmitriev, said.
"We communicate with a large number of American businesses that also promote dialogue between the United States and Russia in the United States, and they tell us that the Russian market is extremely important for American companies," Dmitriev told a press conference following a business breakfast with the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) on the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum sidelines.
The economic component and the investment component are an important part of the dialogue between Russia and the United States, Dmitriev added.
"We are working to ensure that the dialogue between Russia and the United States moves forward. ... We see that many of the American companies have remained in Russia and continue to develop actively and successfully here. We also see that there were many questions from those American investors, American companies that came here in order to expand their presence in the Russian market, in order to invest in Russia," Dmitriev said.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.