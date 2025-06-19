https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/putin-has-high-potential-to-mediate-israel-iran-conflict-sees-path-to-resolution-1122287396.html

Putin Has High Potential to Mediate Israel-Iran Conflict, Sees Path to Resolution

Putin Has High Potential to Mediate Israel-Iran Conflict, Sees Path to Resolution

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has the great potential to mediate the conflict between Israel and Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

2025-06-19T09:40+0000

2025-06-19T09:40+0000

2025-06-19T09:40+0000

world

spief 2025

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

iran

israel

russia

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122042736_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_77a643517bf1976d838ebf4b3caca10c.jpg

"In case of the Iranian-Israeli conflict, President Putin definitely has great potential to provide some kind of mediation services," Peskov said. The Russian president believes it is possible to find a solution to the complex conflict between Iran and Israel, Peskov said. Peskov added that Russia maintains partnership with Iran and trusting relations with Israel. "We maintain partnership relations with Iran. We maintain very smooth, trusting relations with Israel," Peskov said. Israel has promised Moscow that Russian specialists who work in Iran’s Bushehr would not be under the threat of attacks, the spokesman added. Peskov also said that Iran had not asked Russia for military assistance, but Moscow's support for Tehran is evident. The possible intervention of the United States in the Iranian-Israeli conflict is a another terrible round of escalation of the situation, Peskov said.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/us-on-the-brink-officials-quietly-prep-strike-against-iran---report-1122284977.html

iran

israel

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, st. petersburg international economic forum, conflict between israel and iran, mediate israel-iran conflict