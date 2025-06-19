https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/putin-has-high-potential-to-mediate-israel-iran-conflict-sees-path-to-resolution-1122287396.html
Putin Has High Potential to Mediate Israel-Iran Conflict, Sees Path to Resolution
"In case of the Iranian-Israeli conflict, President Putin definitely has great potential to provide some kind of mediation services," Peskov said. The Russian president believes it is possible to find a solution to the complex conflict between Iran and Israel, Peskov said. Peskov added that Russia maintains partnership with Iran and trusting relations with Israel. "We maintain partnership relations with Iran. We maintain very smooth, trusting relations with Israel," Peskov said. Israel has promised Moscow that Russian specialists who work in Iran's Bushehr would not be under the threat of attacks, the spokesman added. Peskov also said that Iran had not asked Russia for military assistance, but Moscow's support for Tehran is evident. The possible intervention of the United States in the Iranian-Israeli conflict is a another terrible round of escalation of the situation, Peskov said.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has the great potential to mediate the conflict between Israel and Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"In case of the Iranian-Israeli conflict, President Putin definitely has great potential to provide some kind of mediation services," Peskov said.
The Russian president believes it is possible to find a solution to the complex conflict between Iran and Israel, Peskov said.
"Even in the context of the most complex conflict between Israel and Iran, Putin believes that it is possible to resolve this enormous number of nuances. It takes time, it takes effort, it takes good political will, but there is a need to sit down and talk. He believes that a solution can be found," Peskov told the RBC news agency on the sidelines of the forum.
Peskov added that Russia maintains partnership with Iran and trusting relations with Israel.
"We maintain partnership relations with Iran. We maintain very smooth, trusting relations with Israel," Peskov said.
Israel has promised Moscow that Russian specialists who work in Iran’s Bushehr would not be under the threat of attacks, the spokesman added.
Peskov also said that Iran had not asked Russia for military assistance, but Moscow's support for Tehran is evident.
The possible intervention of the United States in the Iranian-Israeli conflict
is a another terrible round of escalation of the situation, Peskov said.
"This [possible intervention of US] is an expansion of geography. We are hearing statements coming from Tehran. That is, it will be another terrible round of escalation," Peskov said.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.