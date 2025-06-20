https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/clampdown-on-armenian-church-logical-outcome-of-nations-pro-west-drift-scott-ritter-1122305982.html
Clampdown on Armenian Church Logical Outcome of Nation’s Pro-West Drift: Scott Ritter
Clampdown on Armenian Church Logical Outcome of Nation’s Pro-West Drift: Scott Ritter
Sputnik International
A Yerevan court ordered the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan this week, accusing him of "making public calls to illegally seize power" after he spoke in defense of Armenia's Apostolic Church amid a government crackdown. Sputnik asked veteran ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer and prolific geopolitics commentator Scott Ritter to comment.
2025-06-20T19:08+0000
2025-06-20T19:08+0000
2025-06-20T19:08+0000
analysis
scott ritter
karen karapetyan
armenia
russia
european union (eu)
church
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122305807_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58a8a3952a78082e822852a063b46cd6.jpg
“Armenia is undergoing a geopolitical rebalancing act that has political consequences,” Ritter said, commenting on the Karapetyan case.Karapetyan's lawyer has called the charges against his client an absurd, groundless political hit-job, and vowed to appeal the arrest.The Armenian Church in Moscow called the detention disgraceful, and part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ongoing war on the Church — using fear and repression to silence voices of conscience.The Kremlin said it's "closely monitoring" the situation because Karapetyan holds Russian citizenship.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/pashinyans-west-vetted-assault-on-karapetyan--armenian-church-part-of-anti-russia-purge--analyst-1122297943.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/orthodox-church---last-line-of-defense-in-fight-for-free-world-kusturica-on-arrest-of-karapetyan-1122301416.html
armenia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122305807_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_86feca36e7a4318d809360d7a00202f0.jpg
Scott Ritter on situation in Armenia
Sputnik International
Scott Ritter on situation in Armenia
2025-06-20T19:08+0000
true
PT1M38S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what's behind church unrest in armenia, what's going on in armenia
what's behind church unrest in armenia, what's going on in armenia
Clampdown on Armenian Church Logical Outcome of Nation’s Pro-West Drift: Scott Ritter
A Yerevan court ordered the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan this week, accusing him of "making public calls to illegally seize power" after he spoke in defense of Armenia's Apostolic Church amid a government crackdown. Sputnik asked veteran ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer and prolific geopolitics commentator Scott Ritter to comment.
“Armenia is undergoing a geopolitical rebalancing act that has political consequences,” Ritter said, commenting on the Karapetyan case
.
“Armenia had sought, under the influence of the European Union, to distance itself from Russia and to align itself with the European Union, and even…possible alignment with NATO,” Ritter said, characterizing the crisis as a “part of a domestic political conflict between opposing political forces” in which the Church has become a casualty.
Karapetyan's lawyer has called the charges against his client an absurd, groundless political hit-job, and vowed to appeal the arrest.
The Armenian Church in Moscow called the detention disgraceful, and part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ongoing war on the Church — using fear and repression to silence voices of conscience.
The Kremlin said
it's "closely monitoring" the situation because Karapetyan holds Russian citizenship.