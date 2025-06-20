International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/clampdown-on-armenian-church-logical-outcome-of-nations-pro-west-drift-scott-ritter-1122305982.html
Clampdown on Armenian Church Logical Outcome of Nation’s Pro-West Drift: Scott Ritter
Clampdown on Armenian Church Logical Outcome of Nation’s Pro-West Drift: Scott Ritter
Sputnik International
A Yerevan court ordered the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan this week, accusing him of "making public calls to illegally seize power" after he spoke in defense of Armenia's Apostolic Church amid a government crackdown. Sputnik asked veteran ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer and prolific geopolitics commentator Scott Ritter to comment.
2025-06-20T19:08+0000
2025-06-20T19:08+0000
analysis
scott ritter
karen karapetyan
armenia
russia
european union (eu)
church
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122305807_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58a8a3952a78082e822852a063b46cd6.jpg
“Armenia is undergoing a geopolitical rebalancing act that has political consequences,” Ritter said, commenting on the Karapetyan case.Karapetyan's lawyer has called the charges against his client an absurd, groundless political hit-job, and vowed to appeal the arrest.The Armenian Church in Moscow called the detention disgraceful, and part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ongoing war on the Church — using fear and repression to silence voices of conscience.The Kremlin said it's "closely monitoring" the situation because Karapetyan holds Russian citizenship.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/pashinyans-west-vetted-assault-on-karapetyan--armenian-church-part-of-anti-russia-purge--analyst-1122297943.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/orthodox-church---last-line-of-defense-in-fight-for-free-world-kusturica-on-arrest-of-karapetyan-1122301416.html
armenia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Scott Ritter on situation in Armenia
Sputnik International
Scott Ritter on situation in Armenia
2025-06-20T19:08+0000
true
PT1M38S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122305807_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_86feca36e7a4318d809360d7a00202f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what's behind church unrest in armenia, what's going on in armenia
what's behind church unrest in armenia, what's going on in armenia

Clampdown on Armenian Church Logical Outcome of Nation’s Pro-West Drift: Scott Ritter

19:08 GMT 20.06.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
A Yerevan court ordered the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan this week, accusing him of "making public calls to illegally seize power" after he spoke in defense of Armenia's Apostolic Church amid a government crackdown. Sputnik asked veteran ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer and prolific geopolitics commentator Scott Ritter to comment.
“Armenia is undergoing a geopolitical rebalancing act that has political consequences,” Ritter said, commenting on the Karapetyan case.

“Armenia had sought, under the influence of the European Union, to distance itself from Russia and to align itself with the European Union, and even…possible alignment with NATO,” Ritter said, characterizing the crisis as a “part of a domestic political conflict between opposing political forces” in which the Church has become a casualty.

Samvel Karapetyan - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
Analysis
Pashinyan’s West-Vetted Assault on Karapetyan & Armenian Church Part of Anti-Russia Purge – Analyst
11:31 GMT
Karapetyan's lawyer has called the charges against his client an absurd, groundless political hit-job, and vowed to appeal the arrest.
The Armenian Church in Moscow called the detention disgraceful, and part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ongoing war on the Church — using fear and repression to silence voices of conscience.
The Kremlin said it's "closely monitoring" the situation because Karapetyan holds Russian citizenship.
Serbian film director Emir Kusturica - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
World
Orthodox Church - Last Line of Defense in Fight For Free World: Kusturica on Arrest of Karapetyan
14:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала