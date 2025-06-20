https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/clampdown-on-armenian-church-logical-outcome-of-nations-pro-west-drift-scott-ritter-1122305982.html

Clampdown on Armenian Church Logical Outcome of Nation’s Pro-West Drift: Scott Ritter

Clampdown on Armenian Church Logical Outcome of Nation’s Pro-West Drift: Scott Ritter

Sputnik International

A Yerevan court ordered the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan this week, accusing him of "making public calls to illegally seize power" after he spoke in defense of Armenia's Apostolic Church amid a government crackdown. Sputnik asked veteran ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer and prolific geopolitics commentator Scott Ritter to comment.

2025-06-20T19:08+0000

2025-06-20T19:08+0000

2025-06-20T19:08+0000

analysis

scott ritter

karen karapetyan

armenia

russia

european union (eu)

church

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122305807_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58a8a3952a78082e822852a063b46cd6.jpg

“Armenia is undergoing a geopolitical rebalancing act that has political consequences,” Ritter said, commenting on the Karapetyan case.Karapetyan's lawyer has called the charges against his client an absurd, groundless political hit-job, and vowed to appeal the arrest.The Armenian Church in Moscow called the detention disgraceful, and part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ongoing war on the Church — using fear and repression to silence voices of conscience.The Kremlin said it's "closely monitoring" the situation because Karapetyan holds Russian citizenship.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/pashinyans-west-vetted-assault-on-karapetyan--armenian-church-part-of-anti-russia-purge--analyst-1122297943.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/orthodox-church---last-line-of-defense-in-fight-for-free-world-kusturica-on-arrest-of-karapetyan-1122301416.html

armenia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Scott Ritter on situation in Armenia Sputnik International Scott Ritter on situation in Armenia 2025-06-20T19:08+0000 true PT1M38S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what's behind church unrest in armenia, what's going on in armenia