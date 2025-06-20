https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/eastern-churches-under-attack-by-globalist-order-1122301786.html

Eastern Churches Under Attack by Globalist Order

Serbian publicist Vladimir Dimitrijevic told Sputnik Serbia that Eastern churches are under attack by the globalist order, which is threatened by the spiritual unity of Eastern Christian nations.

The pundit spoke out in the wake of a crackdown by Armenian authorities on figures linked to the country's Apostolic Church.The arrest in Armenia of Russian entrepreneur Samvel Karapetyan, president of the Tashir Group, "is aimed at showing what awaits those who do not follow the common line of resistance against Russia in the post-Soviet space," he argued."We can see this in Ukraine, where there is currently a bloody persecution of faith, but we also see it in other local churches," Dimitrijevic warned.One of the reasons behind those developments is the political failures of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in recent years, The Serbian commentator said."My deep belief is that we are yet to face even greater trials for Christianity in the East," he added. there is the Ukrainian schism, backed by the Constantinople Patriarchate under NATO control. There is pressure on the Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia."

