https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/middle-east-region-now-plunging-into-abyss-of-instability-war---kremlin-1122296022.html
Middle East Region Now Plunging Into Abyss of Instability, War - Kremlin
Middle East Region Now Plunging Into Abyss of Instability, War - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Middle East region is now plunging into the abyss of instability and war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2025-06-20T09:07+0000
2025-06-20T09:07+0000
2025-06-20T09:07+0000
world
spief 2025
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
israel
russia
kremlin
middle east
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg
"First of all, the countries of the region [Middle East] should set a red line, because this region is now plunging into the abyss of instability and war," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The aggravation of the situation in the Middle East is fraught with the expansion of geography and involvement of new participants, Peskov said. Russia and Israel have working channels for dialogue, the spokesman said. "So far we see Israel's desire is to continue fighting, at least that is how they officially declare these intentions," Peskov said. There is hope and opportunity for diplomatic efforts for the situation in the Middle East, Peskov added. On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/putin-has-high-potential-to-mediate-israel-iran-conflict-sees-path-to-resolution-1122287396.html
israel
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4655d12624b88df94342714d678d1f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
middle east region, dmitry peskov, abyss of instability and war, instability, war
middle east region, dmitry peskov, abyss of instability and war, instability, war
Middle East Region Now Plunging Into Abyss of Instability, War - Kremlin
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The Middle East region is now plunging into the abyss of instability and war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"First of all, the countries of the region [Middle East] should set a red line, because this region is now plunging into the abyss of instability and war," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The aggravation of the situation in the Middle East is fraught with the expansion of geography and involvement of new participants, Peskov said.
"We are concerned. You know, we have repeatedly said that President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has the potential to offer mediation terms if necessary. No one imposes them. It is just that the relations we have with Iran, Israel, and other states and regions allow us to provide such services, if necessary. It is difficult to say whether they will be in demand," Peskov said.
Russia and Israel have working channels for dialogue, the spokesman said.
"So far we see Israel's desire is to continue fighting, at least that is how they officially declare these intentions," Peskov said.
There is hope and opportunity for diplomatic efforts for the situation in the Middle East, Peskov added.
On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation
dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.