Middle East Region Now Plunging Into Abyss of Instability, War - Kremlin

Middle East Region Now Plunging Into Abyss of Instability, War - Kremlin

The Middle East region is now plunging into the abyss of instability and war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"First of all, the countries of the region [Middle East] should set a red line, because this region is now plunging into the abyss of instability and war," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The aggravation of the situation in the Middle East is fraught with the expansion of geography and involvement of new participants, Peskov said. Russia and Israel have working channels for dialogue, the spokesman said. "So far we see Israel's desire is to continue fighting, at least that is how they officially declare these intentions," Peskov said. There is hope and opportunity for diplomatic efforts for the situation in the Middle East, Peskov added. On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion, saying it struck military targets and facilities of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 later in the evening that hit military targets inside Israel. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

