Russian Assault Troops Raise Flags After Clearing and Demining Zaporozhye Settlement
The Russian armed forces took control of the village of Zaporozhye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Battlegroup Vostok continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated Zaporozhye (Donetsk People's Republic)," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.According to the Defense Ministry, Battlegroup Tsentr occupied more advantageous positions, defeated formations of three mechanized, two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, a marine brigade and two territorial defense brigades in the Donetsk People's Republic.On Saturday night, the Russian army launched a strike on a Ukrainian military airfield and a fuel and energy complex facility, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored fighting vehicles, four field artillery guns and an ammunition depot. Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, and two artillery guns.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 180 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, two field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station and four materiel depots.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 220 soldiers, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, two artillery guns, including a 155mm US-made M777 howitzer, and four ammunition depots, the ministry added.
"Battlegroup Vostok continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated Zaporozhye (Donetsk People's Republic)," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian troops
over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian forces losses amounted to up to 515 troops, five armored fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, and one artillery gun," the ministry said.
According to the Defense Ministry, Battlegroup Tsentr occupied more advantageous positions, defeated formations of three mechanized, two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, a marine brigade and two territorial defense brigades in the Donetsk People's Republic.
On Saturday night, the Russian army launched a strike on a Ukrainian military airfield and a fuel and energy complex facility, the ministry said.
"At night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by air-, ground-, and sea-based precision weapons and attack drones at infrastructure of a military airfield and a facility of the fuel-energy complex, which provides fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever
has eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored fighting vehicles, four field artillery guns and an ammunition depot. Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, and two artillery guns.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 180 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, two field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station and four materiel depots.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 220 soldiers, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, two artillery guns, including a 155mm US-made M777 howitzer, and four ammunition depots, the ministry added.