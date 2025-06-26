NATO Chief Claims 'Daddy' Comment Was Not About Trump Personally

International
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has clarified that he did not call US President Donald Trump a "daddy" but rather used the word to describe the dynamic of interstate affairs.
"The daddy thing, I didn't call him 'daddy.' What I said is that sometimes, in Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, 'Hey, Mark, will the US stay with us?' And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'Hey, are you still staying with the family?' So in that sense, I used 'daddy' — not that I was calling President Trump daddy," Rutte told Reuters on Wednesday. Rutte's comment drew controversy on the internet, with many seeing it as overt flattery. The White House has published a video about Trump's participation in the NATO summit in The Hague and used the song "Hey, Daddy" by Usher as a soundtrack.On Wednesday, Rutte said, commenting on Trump's press statement about bringing Israel and Iran to a ceasefire, that "daddy has to sometimes use strong language."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has clarified that he did not call US President Donald Trump a "daddy" but rather used the word to describe the dynamic of interstate affairs.
"The daddy thing, I didn't call him 'daddy.' What I said is that sometimes, in Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, 'Hey, Mark, will the US stay with us?' And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'Hey, are you still staying with the family?' So in that sense, I used 'daddy' — not that I was calling President Trump daddy," Rutte told Reuters on Wednesday.
Rutte's comment drew controversy on the internet, with many seeing it as overt flattery. The White House has published a video about Trump's participation in the NATO summit in The Hague and used the song "Hey, Daddy" by Usher as a soundtrack.
On Wednesday, Rutte said, commenting on Trump's press statement about bringing Israel and Iran to a ceasefire, that "daddy has to sometimes use strong language."
