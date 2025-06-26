https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/nato-chief-claims-daddy-comment-was-not-about-trump-personally-1122342760.html

NATO Chief Claims 'Daddy' Comment Was Not About Trump Personally

NATO Chief Claims 'Daddy' Comment Was Not About Trump Personally

Sputnik International

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has clarified that he did not call US President Donald Trump a "daddy" but rather used the word to describe the dynamic of interstate affairs.

2025-06-26T13:58+0000

2025-06-26T13:58+0000

2025-06-26T14:14+0000

world

nato

donald trump

mark rutte

nato summit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122343380_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_92d778811ca070f878d71c0aecd266bd.jpg

"The daddy thing, I didn't call him 'daddy.' What I said is that sometimes, in Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, 'Hey, Mark, will the US stay with us?' And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'Hey, are you still staying with the family?' So in that sense, I used 'daddy' — not that I was calling President Trump daddy," Rutte told Reuters on Wednesday. Rutte's comment drew controversy on the internet, with many seeing it as overt flattery. The White House has published a video about Trump's participation in the NATO summit in The Hague and used the song "Hey, Daddy" by Usher as a soundtrack.On Wednesday, Rutte said, commenting on Trump's press statement about bringing Israel and Iran to a ceasefire, that "daddy has to sometimes use strong language."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/european-officials-annoyed-by-nato-chiefs-sucking-up-to-trump-at-nato-summit---report-1122339182.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato chief, nato secretary general mark rutte, us president donald trump, daddy