https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/nato-chief-claims-daddy-comment-was-not-about-trump-personally-1122342760.html
NATO Chief Claims 'Daddy' Comment Was Not About Trump Personally
NATO Chief Claims 'Daddy' Comment Was Not About Trump Personally
Sputnik International
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has clarified that he did not call US President Donald Trump a "daddy" but rather used the word to describe the dynamic of interstate affairs.
2025-06-26T13:58+0000
2025-06-26T13:58+0000
2025-06-26T14:14+0000
world
nato
donald trump
mark rutte
nato summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122343380_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_92d778811ca070f878d71c0aecd266bd.jpg
"The daddy thing, I didn't call him 'daddy.' What I said is that sometimes, in Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, 'Hey, Mark, will the US stay with us?' And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'Hey, are you still staying with the family?' So in that sense, I used 'daddy' — not that I was calling President Trump daddy," Rutte told Reuters on Wednesday. Rutte's comment drew controversy on the internet, with many seeing it as overt flattery. The White House has published a video about Trump's participation in the NATO summit in The Hague and used the song "Hey, Daddy" by Usher as a soundtrack.On Wednesday, Rutte said, commenting on Trump's press statement about bringing Israel and Iran to a ceasefire, that "daddy has to sometimes use strong language."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/european-officials-annoyed-by-nato-chiefs-sucking-up-to-trump-at-nato-summit---report-1122339182.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122343380_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc049a1384a6f37f605e422150142834.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato chief, nato secretary general mark rutte, us president donald trump, daddy
nato chief, nato secretary general mark rutte, us president donald trump, daddy
NATO Chief Claims 'Daddy' Comment Was Not About Trump Personally
13:58 GMT 26.06.2025 (Updated: 14:14 GMT 26.06.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has clarified that he did not call US President Donald Trump a "daddy" but rather used the word to describe the dynamic of interstate affairs.
"The daddy thing, I didn't call him 'daddy.' What I said is that sometimes, in Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, 'Hey, Mark, will the US stay with us?' And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'Hey, are you still staying with the family?' So in that sense, I used 'daddy' — not that I was calling President Trump daddy," Rutte told Reuters on Wednesday.
Rutte's comment drew controversy on the internet, with many seeing it as overt flattery. The White House has published a video about Trump's participation in the NATO summit
in The Hague and used the song "Hey, Daddy" by Usher as a soundtrack.
On Wednesday, Rutte said, commenting on Trump's press statement about bringing Israel and Iran to a ceasefire, that "daddy has to sometimes use strong language."