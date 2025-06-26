https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/shocking-testimonies-ukrainian-forces-used-nazi-tactics-on-russian-speakers-1122341361.html

Shocking Testimonies: Ukrainian Forces Used Nazi Tactics on Russian Speakers

Maxim Grigoriev, a member of Russia’s Civic Chamber, has reported chilling eyewitness accounts of mass executions carried out by the Ukrainian army, detailing harrowing atrocities committed against Russian-speaking civilians in areas once under Ukrainian control.

Grigoriev describes how Ukrainian forces, especially the Azov* Battalion, treated Russian speakers as second-class citizens, committing atrocities similar to Nazi occupation tactics.Survivors recount harrowing scenes of violence, including shootings and disappearances. One 85-year-old woman was found shot dead on her doorstep. Homes were burned, and civilians were executed, often for no apparent reason.These reports are part of an ongoing investigation into the crimes committed by Ukrainian forces, with Grigoriev stating that the treatment of Russian-speaking civilians mirrors that of the Nazi occupation during the Great Patriotic War. He stressed that Ukrainian forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) treat Russian speakers as enemies, subjecting them to extreme violence.The public tribunal continues its work to document these abuses, with survivors providing testimony to ensure that these atrocities are not forgotten.*Banned as a terrorist organization in Russia

