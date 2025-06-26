https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/situation-in-middle-east-calming-down---putin-1122344489.html

Situation in Middle East Calming Down - Putin

The situation in the Middle East is calming down, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

On the Crisis in the Middle East"God willing, the situation in the Middle East is calming down. The conflict between Israel and Iran is also in the past, thank God. This means it will be possible to develop relations with all countries in the region, including Iran," Putin said.Consequences of Theft of Russian ReservesThe movement towards regional financial institutions will only accelerate globally if frozen Russian assets aren't returned, Putin warned.The freezing of Russia's gold and foreign exchange assets by Western countries constitutes robbery, pure and simple, Putin added.EEU Growing Stronger Eurasian Economic Union member countries are jointly making efforts to integrate their financial infrastructure, Putin said.The EEU financial institutions also maintain contacts with the New BRICS Development Bank and the Asian Development Bank, the Russian president said."We are currently working on the creation of a digital investment platform within the framework of BRICS. And, of course, such ideas could be implemented in the EEU as well," Putin said.Russia's dialogue with the World Bank is now difficult due to the bias of Western financial institutions, the president said.The unemployment rate in the EAEU is 2.8%, Putin said."The unemployment rate, as Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko, President of Belarus] said, has decreased to 2.8% in the Eurasian Union. In Russia, it is 2.3%. This is one of the best indicators in the world today," Putin said.The volume of trade of the EAEU is serious and comparable to the world's leading economic powers, Vladimir Putin said.The EAEU is making a real contribution to creating a space for partnership and economic growth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."Our integration association makes a real contribution to the creation of a large area of partnership, cooperation and economic growth on our common Eurasian continent. Spaces where the rights of each state to its own development model are respected and the interests of all participants are taken into account. We are convinced that cooperation in the new multipolar world should be built on such a fair and equitable basis," Putin said during a plenary session of the Eurasian Economic ForumRussia will take into account all the useful ideas and recommendations made at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk in its work to strengthen the EAEU, Putin said."Let me remind you that on January 1, the Eurasian Union turned 10 years old. During this time, it has certainly strengthened and established itself as a successful integration association. The overall economic potential of the fve countries has significantly strengthened, and the EAEU has rightfully established itself as one of the key centers of global development," Putin said.The EAEU is open for cooperation with all interested partners, Putin added.

