https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/idf-officers-ordered-to-fire-at-unarmed-palestinians-at-food-distribution-sites--reports-1122347081.html

IDF Officers Ordered to Fire at Unarmed Palestinians at Food Distribution Sites – Reports

IDF Officers Ordered to Fire at Unarmed Palestinians at Food Distribution Sites – Reports

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officers have been ordered to deliberately shoot at unarmed Palestinians during the past month, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday, citing anonymous Israeli soldiers fighting in the Gaza Strip.

2025-06-27T07:51+0000

2025-06-27T07:51+0000

2025-06-27T07:51+0000

world

palestinians

gaza strip

israel defense forces (idf)

palestine

middle east

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/01/1122166801_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b49afc663dfc113c9cf6dec617ca32fb.jpg

Commanders ordered the Israeli military to fire at Palestinians near aid distribution sites, despite the fact that they were unarmed and posed no threat, the sources told the daily. One of the Israeli soldiers reportedly said that the IDF totally broke its ethical code in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the military advocate general ordered the IDF General Staff's Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism to investigate suspected war crimes committed by Israeli troops in the enclave, the paper added. On Tuesday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that since May 27, when the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) started operating in the enclave, at least 410 have been killed while trying to get humanitarian aid at distribution centers. Israel has refused to work with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). In late October 2024, the Israeli parliament passed bills aimed at banning UNRWA activities in Israel and the territories it controls after accusing some UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 2023 Hamas attack. The UN says Israel has not provided any evidence to substantiate its allegations. On January 30, the law banning UNRWA activities came into force. At the same time, Israel and the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation have opened food distribution points in the Gaza Strip. However, food distribution is often marked by attacks on Palestinians. Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip on March 18, citing Palestinian movement Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to free the hostages and to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1. On May 19, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing senior Israeli officials, that Israel's Security Cabinet had decided to immediately resume humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip through existing channels. According to the plan proposed by Israel, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund will deliver humanitarian aid to several points concentrated in the southern Gaza Strip and controlled by the Israeli military, the Financial Times reported. On May 20, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel of using humanitarian aid to forcibly displace Palestinians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/egypt-palestine-qatar-us-israel-to-monitor-compliance-with-agreement-on-gaza---reports-1121453336.html

gaza strip

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel defense forces, unarmed palestinians, food distribution sites, idf