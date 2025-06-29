https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/china-claps-back-no-us-trade-deals-that-sacrifice-its-interests--1122361473.html

China Claps Back: No US Trade Deals That Sacrifice Its Interests

China will retaliate if other countries strike trade deals with the US that undermine its interests for so-called tariff cuts, the country’s Ministry of Commerce said.

China will retaliate if other countries strike trade deals with the US that undermine its interests for so-called tariff cuts, the country’s Ministry of Commerce said. Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” on global partners were pilloried as a classic case of unilateral “bullying” that’s wrecking the international trade system. The US president is racing to meet a July 8 deadline for trade agreements. So far, only the UK and China deals have been announced.The US may sign more "big" deals soon, Trump hinted recently, adding:

