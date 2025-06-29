International
China Claps Back: No US Trade Deals That Sacrifice Its Interests
China Claps Back: No US Trade Deals That Sacrifice Its Interests
China will retaliate if other countries strike trade deals with the US that undermine its interests for so-called tariff cuts, the country’s Ministry of Commerce said.
China will retaliate if other countries strike trade deals with the US that undermine its interests for so-called tariff cuts, the country’s Ministry of Commerce said. Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” on global partners were pilloried as a classic case of unilateral “bullying” that’s wrecking the international trade system. The US president is racing to meet a July 8 deadline for trade agreements. So far, only the UK and China deals have been announced.The US may sign more "big" deals soon, Trump hinted recently, adding:
News
China Claps Back: No US Trade Deals That Sacrifice Its Interests

09:18 GMT 29.06.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
An executive order Donald Trump signed on April 9 reduced his country-specific tariffs down to a rate of 10% across the board for 90 days, and specified that the temporary reprieve would only last for three months. The White House indicated that it would hammer out individual trade deals with countries in the intervening time.
China will retaliate if other countries strike trade deals with the US that undermine its interests for so-called tariff cuts, the country’s Ministry of Commerce said.
Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” on global partners were pilloried as a classic case of unilateral “bullying” that’s wrecking the international trade system.
The US president is racing to meet a July 8 deadline for trade agreements.
So far, only the UK and China deals have been announced.

The US and China have been moving to formalize their May trade pact struck in Geneva. Washington will impose 30% tariffs on Chinese imports, while Beijing sets 10% on US goods, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed earlier. China will resume rare earth deliveries to the US, while Washington will drop its countermeasures in response.

The US may sign more "big" deals soon, Trump hinted recently, adding:
"We're having some great deals. We have one coming up maybe with India, very big one, well we're going to open up India," Trump said.
