Court Arrests 12th Suspect in Crocus City Hall Attack Case
Court Arrests 12th Suspect in Crocus City Hall Attack Case
The Basmanny District Court of Moscow has arrested Dzhumokhon Kurbonov, the twelfth defendant in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack case, who will remain in custody until May 22, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the investigators requested the court to arrest Kurbonov. So far, 11 defendants have been charged with committing a terrorist attack resulting in death as part of an organized group under paragraph b of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian criminal code. They have been arrested and face life imprisonment."To satisfy the request of the investigation to choose a measure of restraint against the accused Kurbonov in the form of remand in custody until May 22," the judge said. Kurbonov allegedly provided his accomplices with means of communication and money to pay bills, the Moscow City Court said. Kurbonov himself agreed to his arrest, the defendant's lawyer noted.
Court Arrests 12th Suspect in Crocus City Hall Attack Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Basmanny District Court of Moscow has arrested Dzhumokhon Kurbonov, the twelfth defendant in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack case, who will remain in custody until May 22, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the investigators requested the court to arrest Kurbonov. So far, 11 defendants have been charged with committing a terrorist attack resulting in death as part of an organized group under paragraph b of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian criminal code. They have been arrested and face life imprisonment.
"To satisfy the request of the investigation to choose a measure of restraint against the accused Kurbonov in the form of remand in custody until May 22," the judge said.
Kurbonov allegedly provided his accomplices with means of communication and money to pay bills, the Moscow City Court said. Kurbonov himself agreed to his arrest, the defendant's lawyer noted.
On March 22, several armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow and started shooting indiscriminately at concert-goers. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 145 people dead and many more injured. The main suspects in the case tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism.

