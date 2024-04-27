https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/court-arrests-12th-suspect-in-crocus-city-hall-attack-case-1118142936.html

Court Arrests 12th Suspect in Crocus City Hall Attack Case

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow has arrested Dzhumokhon Kurbonov, the twelfth defendant in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack case, who will remain in custody until May 22, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the investigators requested the court to arrest Kurbonov. So far, 11 defendants have been charged with committing a terrorist attack resulting in death as part of an organized group under paragraph b of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian criminal code. They have been arrested and face life imprisonment."To satisfy the request of the investigation to choose a measure of restraint against the accused Kurbonov in the form of remand in custody until May 22," the judge said. Kurbonov allegedly provided his accomplices with means of communication and money to pay bills, the Moscow City Court said. Kurbonov himself agreed to his arrest, the defendant's lawyer noted.

