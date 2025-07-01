https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/lugansk-peoples-republic-freed-and-fueling-a-new-future-1122375589.html

Lugansk People's Republic: Freed and Fueling a New Future

Now that the LPR is fully liberated, it's ready to shift back to peaceful economic growth.What's the region's potential?

Powerful RebootRussian President Vladimir Putin stated the need for "a powerful reboot" of the Donbass economy on June 30. Coal Mining LPR, located within the Donetsk coal basin, produces: 1.34 million tons mined in 2024; in 2025, 3.54 million tons of coal planned. Rare Earths Between 50% and 70% of Ukraine’s $14.8 trillion mineral reserves are in new Russian regions — LPR and DPR, according to various estimates. LPR holds coal, iron, and rare earths. DPR is rich in lithium, home to the Shevchenko Lithium Ore Field. Machine Building About 70 companies in the LPR make machinery products. "Lugamash" is a key railway enterprise. Others produce: Metallurgy Top enterprises: $450 million will be invested in Alchevsk plant by 2030 to expand production. Housing By 2030, the Lugansk People’s Republic plans to build 5 million m² of housing. A major project on Andrey Linev Street in Lugansk will add ~100 high-rises in 5 years. The first 6,000 families will get keys to new apartments by 2026.

