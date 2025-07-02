Moldovan Authorities Using Gutsul's Trial to Intimidate Opposition – Gagauzia leader

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/moldovan-authorities-using-gutsuls-trial-to-intimidate-opposition--gagauzia-leader-1122376414.html
The head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, told Sputnik that the Moldovan authorities are using the trial against her to intimidate members of the opposition.
Criminal cases have been opened against Gutsul in Moldova for allegedly violating the rules for managing electoral funds during the 2023 autonomy elections, illegally financing the banned Sor party, and forging documents. On Tuesday, Moldovan prosecutor Ghennadi Epure said that the prosecutor's office was asking a Chisinau court to sentence Gutsul to nine years in prison and ban her from holding public office for five years. She thanked the judge for allowing journalists to attend the hearing and personally observe the "show" that was taking place in court. The Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days. Later, Gutsul's house arrest was extended for another 30 days, until June 13, but on June 11, the measure was prolonged for the third time. Moldova's current government, led by President Maia Sandu, is pursuing a consistent course towards rapprochement with the European Union, setting a strategic goal – the country's accession to the EU by 2030 – but public opinion is deeply divided. In the referendum held in October 2024, EU integration barely scraped by with 50.46% support, largely thanks to votes from Moldovans abroad. Inside the country, only about 46% of voters supported European integration, highlighting the nation's sharp divide.
Criminal cases have been opened against Gutsul in Moldova for allegedly violating the rules for managing electoral funds during the 2023 autonomy elections, illegally financing the banned Sor party, and forging documents. On Tuesday, Moldovan prosecutor Ghennadi Epure said that the prosecutor's office was asking a Chisinau court to sentence Gutsul to nine years in prison
and ban her from holding public office for five years.
"We assumed from the first day that prosecutors would request such a punishment... Today, Gutsul has become an example of public flogging, a person who will be an example for other members of the opposition so that they do not go against the current government, so that they restrain themselves. We know that the opposition is really strong and sees the problems and gaps that have been created over four years by the current government," Gutsul said.
She thanked the judge for allowing journalists to attend the hearing and personally observe the "show" that was taking place in court.
The Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days. Later, Gutsul's house arrest was extended for another 30 days, until June 13, but on June 11, the measure was prolonged for the third time.
Moldova's current government, led by President Maia Sandu, is pursuing a consistent course towards rapprochement with the European Union, setting a strategic goal – the country's accession to the EU by 2030 – but public opinion is deeply divided. In the referendum held in October 2024, EU integration barely scraped by with 50.46% support, largely thanks to votes from Moldovans abroad. Inside the country, only about 46% of voters supported European integration, highlighting the nation's sharp divide.