https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/moldovan-authorities-using-gutsuls-trial-to-intimidate-opposition--gagauzia-leader-1122376414.html

Moldovan Authorities Using Gutsul's Trial to Intimidate Opposition – Gagauzia leader

Moldovan Authorities Using Gutsul's Trial to Intimidate Opposition – Gagauzia leader

Sputnik International

The head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, told Sputnik that the Moldovan authorities are using the trial against her to intimidate members of the opposition.

2025-07-02T04:59+0000

2025-07-02T04:59+0000

2025-07-02T04:59+0000

world

gagauzia

moldova

maia sandu

chisinau

european union (eu)

russophobia

political opposition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121883969_0:235:2805:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_ae320769fcd00f3dd4e3860e33f1bb59.jpg

Criminal cases have been opened against Gutsul in Moldova for allegedly violating the rules for managing electoral funds during the 2023 autonomy elections, illegally financing the banned Sor party, and forging documents. On Tuesday, Moldovan prosecutor Ghennadi Epure said that the prosecutor's office was asking a Chisinau court to sentence Gutsul to nine years in prison and ban her from holding public office for five years. She thanked the judge for allowing journalists to attend the hearing and personally observe the "show" that was taking place in court. The Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days. Later, Gutsul's house arrest was extended for another 30 days, until June 13, but on June 11, the measure was prolonged for the third time. Moldova's current government, led by President Maia Sandu, is pursuing a consistent course towards rapprochement with the European Union, setting a strategic goal – the country's accession to the EU by 2030 – but public opinion is deeply divided. In the referendum held in October 2024, EU integration barely scraped by with 50.46% support, largely thanks to votes from Moldovans abroad. Inside the country, only about 46% of voters supported European integration, highlighting the nation's sharp divide.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/gagauzia-head-gutsul-says-laws-in-moldova-will-not-work-until-power-in-country-changes-1122229070.html

gagauzia

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova, autonomous region, gagauzia, gutsul, shor party, yevgenia gutsul, moldovan opposition, opposition in moldova, political turmoil, political instability, moldovan government, moldova discriminates, discrimination, anti-russian bias, russophobia, anti-russian sentiment