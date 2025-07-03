https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russia-about-to-take-big-step-forward-start-new-stage-of-technological-development--putin-1122391637.html

Russia About to Take Big Step Forward, Start New Stage of Technological Development- Putin

Russia About to Take Big Step Forward, Start New Stage of Technological Development- Putin

Sputnik International

Russia is about to take a big step forward and launch a new stage of technological development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2025-07-03T14:17+0000

2025-07-03T14:17+0000

2025-07-03T14:18+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russian economy under sanctions

economic sovereignty

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/03/1122391713_0:0:3216:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_6c00f48e9e884c5c1c6c8f40513998d5.jpg

A breakthrough in the development of drones is taking place in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin added.It is important to preserve what makes Russians a united people — their identity and common values, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia welcomes skilled workers who move to Russia to live and raise their children there, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed.The Strong Ideas for a New Time forum is being held in Moscow from July 2-3. The forum is organized by the Agency of Strategic Initiatives, Roscongress Foundation and VEB.RF. The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/russia-flaunts-cutting-edge-radone-o-anti-drone-system-1122370840.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russias-rostec-to-launch-rubx-token-rt-pay-payment-platform-in-2025-1122388908.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin russia, putin russian economy under sanctions, putin russian economic development, putin russia technological sovereignty