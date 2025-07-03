Russia About to Take Big Step Forward, Start New Stage of Technological Development- Putin
14:17 GMT 03.07.2025 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 03.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is about to take a big step forward and launch a new stage of technological development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"It is with the participation of talented, passionate people that we will have to make a colossal step forward, and in fact launch a new stage of technological development. It should, in the full sense of the word, become a new time for Russia," Putin said during the plenary session of the forum "Strong Ideas for a New Time."
A breakthrough in the development of drones is taking place in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin added.
"You know that we have been paying a lot of attention to drones lately. A breakthrough is taking place in this area. And without any doubt here, I just recently talked with some colleagues about this topic. You know that we have a good movement on robotics in general and on drones in particular," Putin stressed.
It is important to preserve what makes Russians a united people — their identity and common values, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Of course, it is important for us to ensure and preserve what makes us a united people — that is, to preserve our traditions, values, and national identity. These are the most important conditions for the development and existence of the country in a changing, complex, and contradictory world," Putin said during the plenary session of the forum "Strong Ideas for a New Time."
Russia welcomes skilled workers who move to Russia to live and raise their children there, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed.
"First of all, we surely welcome those who have good education, good training, who move here and have the desire to work here, live here and bring up their children in the atmosphere which they believe is good for strengthening their family. We will further welcome their intention to work with us," Putin said as the plenary session of the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum.
The Strong Ideas for a New Time forum is being held in Moscow from July 2-3. The forum is organized by the Agency of Strategic Initiatives, Roscongress Foundation and VEB.RF. The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.