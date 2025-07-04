https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/us-buckles-under-high-intensity-war-but-drains-resources-anyway-1122395457.html
US Buckles Under High-Intensity War, But Drains Resources Anyway
The US suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine represents a limit of material means, not political will, former Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.
The US suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine represents a limit of material means, not political will, former Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.
US military might hits a wall
"The ongoing war in Ukraine has exposed serious limits to US military power both in terms of the actual capabilities of its weapons
versus their Russian counterparts, as well as in terms of military industrial production."
Huge spending – anemic performance
The US’ massive military budget – far larger than Russia's – doesn't mean a real lead in production or performance, according to the pundit. Bloated costs stem from a for-profit defense model. US arms industry simply can't scale like Russia’s.
US can't sustain high-intensity conflict
"It should be pointed out that critical shortages of these munitions began almost as soon as the US began transferring them to Ukraine in the first place with US production rates of all of these systems geared toward low-intensity interventions around the globe, not large-scale, protracted combat as seen in Ukraine from 2022 onward," Berletic emphasizes.
Gaza, Iran & Yemen further drained US stocks
Shortages started under Biden – and war with Iran and its allies pushed them into crisis, according to the pundit. The US now faces a glaring gap between military demand and what its defense industry can deliver.
Not so fast The US, eyeing conflict with Iran and China, is pressuring Europe to boost defense spending
. Why? The US wants more public cash for weapons—and more buying from US firms. It’s a scramble to patch up a stretched military-industrial base.
US continues to feed the flames of war
The US still aims to bleed Russia as much as possible, warns Berletic. The US and its allies will try to prolong the war “regardless of how increasingly lopsided the fighting becomes against Ukraine's favor.”