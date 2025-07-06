https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/russian-mobile-app-helps-to-shoot-down-over-500-drones-in-2-years-1122400320.html
Russian Mobile App Helps to Shoot Down Over 500 Drones in 2 Years
Over 500 UAVs have been shot down in the skies above Russia's regions over almost two years thanks to the Radar.NF mobile application of the All-Russia People's Front, about 1.5 million people have already downloaded it, the project manager, Mikhail Kamyshev said on Sunday.
"Over this time, almost 1.5 million Russian citizens have downloaded the app, about 30,000 signals have been sent ... Over 500 UAVs have already been shot down through the signals sent by the citizens," Kamyshev told reporters on the sidelines of the "Everything for Victory" forum. The project has shown its high effectiveness in protecting people from drone attacks and missiles, Kamyshev said. He specified that a user can send signals via internet or SMS messages, if the internet connection is lost. The application was launched in 2023. The goal of the project is to provide emergency response of federal agencies to drones and dangerous situations.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 500 UAVs have been shot down in the skies above Russia's regions over almost two years thanks to the Radar.NF mobile application of the All-Russia People's Front, about 1.5 million people have already downloaded it, the project manager, Mikhail Kamyshev said on Sunday.
"Over this time, almost 1.5 million Russian citizens have downloaded the app, about 30,000 signals have been sent ... Over 500 UAVs have already been shot down through the signals sent by the citizens," Kamyshev told reporters on the sidelines of the "Everything for Victory" forum.
The project has shown its high effectiveness in protecting people from drone attacks
and missiles, Kamyshev said. He specified that a user can send signals via internet or SMS messages, if the internet connection is lost.
The application was launched in 2023. The goal of the project is to provide emergency response of federal agencies to drones and dangerous situations.