US Assistance to Ukraine Reaches $123.3Bln
The United States had provided Ukraine with a total of $123.3 billion in assistance by April, Sputnik calculated on Monday based on data from Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
The aid included $69.5 billion in military support, $50.1 billion in financial aid and $3.7 billion in humanitarian assistance. However, no additional US assistance to Ukraine was recorded from May to early July, the data showed. The US suspended all military aid to Kiev in early March, following a spat during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House. On March 11, a meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. Zelensky's office published a joint statement following the talks, according to which Kiev was ready for the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, with the possibility of extending it by mutual agreement. The document also said that the US would immediately resume military aid to Ukraine and lift the pause in intelligence sharing. On July 1, US media reported that the Pentagon had paused deliveries of certain air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that the US's own stock was running low. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed the halt in supplies to NBC News. Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and make NATO countries a party to the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military. The Kremlin has said Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder peace talks.
