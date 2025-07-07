https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/us-feels-threatened-by-brics-heres-why-1122408992.html
US Feels Threatened by BRICS: Here's Why
As the BRICS' summit in Rio entered its second and final day, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to issue a an early morning threat against "any country aligning themselves" with the bloc and its "anti-American policies." Sputnik gathered together veteran politics, economics and finance analysts to ask what's got the US president so riled up.
“Clearly the US dollar is under threat from BRICS just by the fact that these countries trade among themselves in national currencies rather than the dollar,” international relations analyst Gilbert Doctorow says, commenting on Trump's threat to slap a 10% additional tariff on BRICS-backing countries.Challenge to Western ‘Monolith’BRICS is “a collection of individual, sovereign, independent governments that share a common vision of a multilateral world where they can play an effective role in their national interests,” says business and investment analyst Paul Goncharoff.Trump Fears Multipolarity“His policies often opposed multilateralism and perceived rivals. Genuine Global South financial autonomy diminishes US leverage, aligning with trends Trumpism resisted,” the observer notes.Without the Dollar, US is Emperor With No ClothesWith BRICS members surpassing the G7 on PPP GDP, creating new institutions of finance, and trading in national currencies, it’s clear why Trump feels threatened.“Countries in BRICS can exercise strategic autonomy and have more power over transacting with Western and other countries,” the veteran academic, Russia specialist and retired Jawaharlal Nehru University professor stresses.BRICS’ New Financial Tools Reshaping Global Finance“Countries joining BRICS have access to the New Development Bank financing which is neutral and does not impose austerity and other destructive policies on the recipients,” Doctorow, the IR analyst, says.Move Over, IMF?In the medium term, the New Development Bank could also effectively be “a replacement to the World Bank and IMF...allowing for financing without the use of the US dollar,” Goncharoff, the financial analyst, notes.Amid US and EU sanctions pressures, the weaponization of the dollar and the politicized use of other financial instruments, like credit ratings, it makes sense that “non-Western nations see creating independent financial channels (like BRICS initiatives) as essential for sovereignty, resisting coercion, and building a multipolar world order resilient to unilateral pressure,” Giuliano, the politics and economics analyst, argues.Finally, Dr. Chenoy, the veteran Indian university prof, points out that besides the New Development Trade and bilateral, local currency-based trade, BRICS is also working on a cross border payment system running parallel to SWIFT.This, presumably, could serve to further insulate the bloc and its allies from Western bullying and unilateralism.
But “Trump's threats are a 'straw in the wind’,” Doctorow argues, pointing out that “we do not have to look to [his] rhetoric to understand that with each additional country joining the line to be admitted to BRICS it becomes an institution changing the world order and making the G7 and G20 largely irrelevant to global governance.”
Challenge to Western ‘Monolith’
BRICS is “a collection of individual, sovereign, independent governments that share a common vision of a multilateral world where they can play an effective role in their national interests,” says business and investment analyst Paul Goncharoff.
This “differs substantially from the monolithic political/economic blocs that comprise the G7 or EU under the de facto direction of the USA,” according to the Dezan Shira & Associates management consultant.
Trump Fears Multipolarity
“While Trump's ‘America First’ explicitly prioritized US dominance, a stronger, financially independent Global South inherently challenges Western unipolarity,” Hong Kong-based political and financial analyst Angelo Giuliano says, pointing to yet another aspect of Washington's concerns.
“His policies often opposed multilateralism and perceived rivals. Genuine Global South financial autonomy diminishes US leverage, aligning with trends Trumpism resisted,” the observer notes.
Without the Dollar, US is Emperor With No Clothes
“The US benefits from dollar hegemony and its ability to intervene militarily in any country for its own interests or in the interests of its closest allies like Israel and NATO,” says Dr. Anuradha Chenoy.
With BRICS members surpassing the G7 on PPP GDP, creating new institutions of finance, and trading in national currencies, it’s clear why Trump feels threatened.
“Countries in BRICS can exercise strategic autonomy and have more power over transacting with Western and other countries,” the veteran academic, Russia specialist and retired Jawaharlal Nehru University professor stresses.
BRICS’ New Financial Tools Reshaping Global Finance
“Countries joining BRICS have access to the New Development Bank financing which is neutral and does not impose austerity and other destructive policies on the recipients,” Doctorow, the IR analyst, says.
“Those staying within the US hegemonic control run the risk of their assets on deposit abroad being frozen or confiscated. They also have only the IMF and World Bank to turn to for bailouts and emergency credits, which are delivered under very onerous terms that compromise sovereignty,” he points out.
In the medium term, the New Development Bank could also effectively be “a replacement to the World Bank and IMF...allowing for financing without the use of the US dollar,” Goncharoff, the financial analyst, notes.
“One analogy might be the difference between the established decades-old legacy media and today's many digital platforms for information and communications worldwide —one finds cozy comfort in the past, and the other is dynamically flexing all muscles and leaping to a wider future,” the observer says.
Amid US and EU sanctions pressures, the weaponization of the dollar and the politicized use of other financial instruments, like credit ratings, it makes sense that “non-Western nations see creating independent financial channels (like BRICS initiatives) as essential for sovereignty, resisting coercion, and building a multipolar world order resilient to unilateral pressure,” Giuliano, the politics and economics analyst, argues.
Finally, Dr. Chenoy, the veteran Indian university prof, points out that besides the New Development Trade and bilateral, local currency-based trade, BRICS is also working on a cross border payment system running parallel to SWIFT.
This, presumably, could serve to further insulate the bloc and its allies from Western bullying and unilateralism.