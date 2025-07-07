https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/us-feels-threatened-by-brics-heres-why-1122408992.html

US Feels Threatened by BRICS: Here's Why

As the BRICS' summit in Rio entered its second and final day, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to issue a an early morning threat against "any country aligning themselves" with the bloc and its "anti-American policies." Sputnik gathered together veteran politics, economics and finance analysts to ask what's got the US president so riled up.

“Clearly the US dollar is under threat from BRICS just by the fact that these countries trade among themselves in national currencies rather than the dollar,” international relations analyst Gilbert Doctorow says, commenting on Trump's threat to slap a 10% additional tariff on BRICS-backing countries.Challenge to Western ‘Monolith’BRICS is “a collection of individual, sovereign, independent governments that share a common vision of a multilateral world where they can play an effective role in their national interests,” says business and investment analyst Paul Goncharoff.Trump Fears Multipolarity“His policies often opposed multilateralism and perceived rivals. Genuine Global South financial autonomy diminishes US leverage, aligning with trends Trumpism resisted,” the observer notes.Without the Dollar, US is Emperor With No ClothesWith BRICS members surpassing the G7 on PPP GDP, creating new institutions of finance, and trading in national currencies, it’s clear why Trump feels threatened.“Countries in BRICS can exercise strategic autonomy and have more power over transacting with Western and other countries,” the veteran academic, Russia specialist and retired Jawaharlal Nehru University professor stresses.BRICS’ New Financial Tools Reshaping Global Finance“Countries joining BRICS have access to the New Development Bank financing which is neutral and does not impose austerity and other destructive policies on the recipients,” Doctorow, the IR analyst, says.Move Over, IMF?In the medium term, the New Development Bank could also effectively be “a replacement to the World Bank and IMF...allowing for financing without the use of the US dollar,” Goncharoff, the financial analyst, notes.Amid US and EU sanctions pressures, the weaponization of the dollar and the politicized use of other financial instruments, like credit ratings, it makes sense that “non-Western nations see creating independent financial channels (like BRICS initiatives) as essential for sovereignty, resisting coercion, and building a multipolar world order resilient to unilateral pressure,” Giuliano, the politics and economics analyst, argues.Finally, Dr. Chenoy, the veteran Indian university prof, points out that besides the New Development Trade and bilateral, local currency-based trade, BRICS is also working on a cross border payment system running parallel to SWIFT.This, presumably, could serve to further insulate the bloc and its allies from Western bullying and unilateralism.

