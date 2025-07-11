International
At the "Innoprom" International Industrial Exhibition, the Moscow government's booth hosted a session titled "Private Space Industry: Myth or Reality?" discussing the potential of private companies to transform the space sector, according to the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
National Space Center Takes ShapeMayrbek Mazhiyev, Deputy Head of the Industrial Policy Department, announced that Moscow, in collaboration with Roscosmos, is establishing the National Space Center (NSC) at the Khrunichev Plant site.Pioneering Partnership: A New State-Business Collaboration ModelPavel Cherenkov, CEO of Terra Tech (a subsidiary of Roscosmos), highlighted that this federal space initiative has ushered in a groundbreaking mechanism for collaboration between government and industry.Moscow: Russia’s Aerospace HubAs the heart of Russia's space industry, Moscow is home to numerous enterprises, research and development centers, and laboratories that propel the sector forward. The city manufactures a wide range of products, from innovative, cutting-edge satellites to launch vehicles and their components.Showcasing InnovationsThe session highlighted Moscow’s drive to incorporate private sector participants into space exploration, combining state resources with entrepreneurial agility to accelerate innovation.
Moscow’s Bold Gamble on Private Space Investment: Fantasy or the Final Frontier?

09:10 GMT 11.07.2025
During the "Innoprom" International Industrial Exhibition, the Moscow government's booth hosted a session entitled "Private Space Industry: Myth or Reality?" discussing the private sector's potential of transforming the space industry, according to the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
National Space Center Takes Shape
Mayrbek Mazhiyev, Deputy Head of the Industrial Policy Department, announced that Moscow, in collaboration with Roscosmos, is establishing the National Space Center (NSC) at the Khrunichev Plant site.

"The NSC will unify key enterprises and organizations within the rocket and space industry. Its goal is to establish a major scientific and technological cluster that will significantly boost space development, including the production of low-orbit satellites. Getting private space companies invovled will further enhance the cluster’s efficiency and bring benefits to all participants," Mazhiyev stated.

Pioneering Partnership: A New State-Business Collaboration Model
Pavel Cherenkov, CEO of Terra Tech (a subsidiary of Roscosmos), highlighted that this federal space initiative has ushered in a groundbreaking mechanism for collaboration between government and industry.
Moscow: Russia’s Aerospace Hub
As the heart of Russia's space industry, Moscow is home to numerous enterprises, research and development centers, and laboratories that propel the sector forward. The city manufactures a wide range of products, from innovative, cutting-edge satellites to launch vehicles and their components.
Showcasing Innovations
Bureau 1440, a Moscow-based aerospace firm, showcased the "Rassvet-2" experimental satellite, designed to test technologies for future global broadband internet coverage through low Earth orbit constellations.
Sputnix introduced the "Zorkiy-2M" nanosatellite, weighing less than 30 kg but capable of high-resolution imaging — demonstrating that compact solutions can deliver advanced performance.
The session highlighted Moscow’s drive to incorporate private sector participants into space exploration, combining state resources with entrepreneurial agility to accelerate innovation.
