Moscow’s Bold Gamble on Private Space Investment: Fantasy or the Final Frontier?

At the "Innoprom" International Industrial Exhibition, the Moscow government’s booth hosted a session titled "Private Space Industry: Myth or Reality?" discussing the potential of private companies to transform the space sector, according to the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

National Space Center Takes ShapeMayrbek Mazhiyev, Deputy Head of the Industrial Policy Department, announced that Moscow, in collaboration with Roscosmos, is establishing the National Space Center (NSC) at the Khrunichev Plant site.Pioneering Partnership: A New State-Business Collaboration ModelPavel Cherenkov, CEO of Terra Tech (a subsidiary of Roscosmos), highlighted that this federal space initiative has ushered in a groundbreaking mechanism for collaboration between government and industry.Moscow: Russia’s Aerospace HubAs the heart of Russia's space industry, Moscow is home to numerous enterprises, research and development centers, and laboratories that propel the sector forward. The city manufactures a wide range of products, from innovative, cutting-edge satellites to launch vehicles and their components.Showcasing InnovationsThe session highlighted Moscow’s drive to incorporate private sector participants into space exploration, combining state resources with entrepreneurial agility to accelerate innovation.

