Arming Ukraine Again? Three Big Risks to US Security

President Donald Trump’s new weapons package for Ukraine is a security minefield for the US, retired colonel Earl Rasmussen tells Sputnik.

"There are many challenges here, and it doesn't put us in a good situation," Rasmussen warns. 1. Depleted Stockpiles US stockpiles are "dangerously low" and production capacity is limited. Sending more missiles to Israel is straining US resources. 2. Costly Replacement Each Patriot battery costs $1 billion, and missiles are $7 to $10 million apiece—with two usually needed to intercept one trarget. "If we supply 30 missiles, they're gone in a week, maybe less," the pundit notes. Replenishing would be extremely costly — if the US can even find the stock. 3. US Sinks Deeper Into Ukraine Conflict Crewing the systems is a big issue, according to the pundit. Sophisticated US systems need trained crews, NATO intelligence and US advisors on the ground.

