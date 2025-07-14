https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/arming-ukraine-again-three-big-risks-to-us-security-1122437650.html
Arming Ukraine Again? Three Big Risks to US Security
Arming Ukraine Again? Three Big Risks to US Security
Sputnik International
President Donald Trump’s new weapons package for Ukraine is a security minefield for the US, retired colonel Earl Rasmussen tells Sputnik.
2025-07-14T14:54+0000
2025-07-14T14:54+0000
2025-07-14T14:54+0000
analysis
us
earl rasmussen
donald trump
ukraine
israel
nato
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg
"There are many challenges here, and it doesn't put us in a good situation," Rasmussen warns. 1. Depleted Stockpiles US stockpiles are "dangerously low" and production capacity is limited. Sending more missiles to Israel is straining US resources. 2. Costly Replacement Each Patriot battery costs $1 billion, and missiles are $7 to $10 million apiece—with two usually needed to intercept one trarget. "If we supply 30 missiles, they're gone in a week, maybe less," the pundit notes. Replenishing would be extremely costly — if the US can even find the stock. 3. US Sinks Deeper Into Ukraine Conflict Crewing the systems is a big issue, according to the pundit. Sophisticated US systems need trained crews, NATO intelligence and US advisors on the ground.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trump-set-to-unveil-new-arms-package-for-ukraine-on-monday-1122434635.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/if-trump-folds-to-neocons-on-ukraine-maga-base-will-bury-him-as-biden-20-1122436889.html
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe2a5bec26753a84ac27a3828d03f01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump's new arms package for ukraine, us arming ukraine, pentagon, patriot missiles, us stockpiles are depleted, israel-iran conflict, us security at risk, us security risk
trump's new arms package for ukraine, us arming ukraine, pentagon, patriot missiles, us stockpiles are depleted, israel-iran conflict, us security at risk, us security risk
Arming Ukraine Again? Three Big Risks to US Security
President Donald Trump’s new weapons package for Ukraine is a security minefield for the US, retired colonel Earl Rasmussen tells Sputnik.
"There are many challenges here, and it doesn't put us in a good situation," Rasmussen warns.
US stockpiles are "dangerously low" and production capacity is limited.
Sending more missiles to Israel is straining US resources.
"We're taking a risk here — it'll impact our own readiness and military posture," Rasmussen says.
Each Patriot battery costs $1 billion, and missiles are $7 to $10 million apiece—with two usually needed to intercept one trarget.
"If we supply 30 missiles, they're gone in a week, maybe less,"
the pundit notes.
Replenishing would be extremely costly — if the US can even find the stock.
"Increased production demand would also raise costs, pushing prices above $10 million," Rasmussen points out.
3. US Sinks Deeper Into Ukraine Conflict
Crewing the systems is a big issue, according to the pundit. Sophisticated US systems need trained crews, NATO intelligence and US advisors on the ground.
"That creates potential risks regarding how involved we get. Do we get directly involved?" Rasmussen asks.