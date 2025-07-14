International
Arming Ukraine Again? Three Big Risks to US Security
President Donald Trump’s new weapons package for Ukraine is a security minefield for the US, retired colonel Earl Rasmussen tells Sputnik.
"There are many challenges here, and it doesn't put us in a good situation," Rasmussen warns. 1. Depleted Stockpiles US stockpiles are "dangerously low" and production capacity is limited. Sending more missiles to Israel is straining US resources. 2. Costly Replacement Each Patriot battery costs $1 billion, and missiles are $7 to $10 million apiece—with two usually needed to intercept one trarget. "If we supply 30 missiles, they're gone in a week, maybe less," the pundit notes. Replenishing would be extremely costly — if the US can even find the stock. 3. US Sinks Deeper Into Ukraine Conflict Crewing the systems is a big issue, according to the pundit. Sophisticated US systems need trained crews, NATO intelligence and US advisors on the ground.
Arming Ukraine Again? Three Big Risks to US Security

Ekaterina Blinova
President Donald Trump’s new weapons package for Ukraine is a security minefield for the US, retired colonel Earl Rasmussen tells Sputnik.
"There are many challenges here, and it doesn't put us in a good situation," Rasmussen warns.

1. Depleted Stockpiles

US stockpiles are "dangerously low" and production capacity is limited.
Sending more missiles to Israel is straining US resources.

"We're taking a risk here — it'll impact our own readiness and military posture," Rasmussen says.

2. Costly Replacement

Each Patriot battery costs $1 billion, and missiles are $7 to $10 million apiece—with two usually needed to intercept one trarget.
"If we supply 30 missiles, they're gone in a week, maybe less," the pundit notes.
Replenishing would be extremely costly — if the US can even find the stock.
"Increased production demand would also raise costs, pushing prices above $10 million," Rasmussen points out.

3. US Sinks Deeper Into Ukraine Conflict

Crewing the systems is a big issue, according to the pundit. Sophisticated US systems need trained crews, NATO intelligence and US advisors on the ground.
"That creates potential risks regarding how involved we get. Do we get directly involved?" Rasmussen asks.
