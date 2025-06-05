https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/cracks-in-dollars-armor-big-investors-betting-against-us-1122195440.html
Cracks in Dollar’s Armor? Big Investors Betting Against US
Cracks in Dollar’s Armor? Big Investors Betting Against US
Sputnik International
Spooked by America’s ballooning debt, Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, and a currency circling three-year lows, heavyweight investors are quietly shifting their chips off the US table, the Financial Times reports.
2025-06-05T13:48+0000
2025-06-05T13:48+0000
2025-06-05T13:48+0000
economy
business
us
donald trump
dollar
dedollarisation
trump tariffs
us debt
finances
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107963/97/1079639749_0:146:1920:1226_1920x0_80_0_0_7da62549fd722a235b7b615c464dee32.jpg
Spooked by America’s ballooning debt, Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, and a currency circling three-year lows, heavyweight investors are quietly shifting their chips off the US table, the Financial Times reports. There is a growing rethink: just how smart is it to keep stacking portfolios with US assets? “It’s untenable,” Seth Bernstein, CEO of $780bn asset manager AllianceBernstein, was cited as saying. Asia’s markets are increasingly in investors’ sights, offering growth, and while some still call China “complicated,” it’s looking less so compared to the US today. The numbers back the mood: The dollar's slide "reflects Trump’s meddling in Fed policy via tariffs and eroding trust in the US financial system,” Paul Goncharoff, financial analyst and general director of Goncharoff LLC, earlier told Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/bye-bye-dollar-hello-gold-1121859559.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107963/97/1079639749_46:0:1874:1371_1920x0_80_0_0_de83a1addf92a122e212aa10e59c739f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
big investors are betting against the us dollar, dollar hits new lows, plunging dllar, dedollarization, trend towards dedollarization,
big investors are betting against the us dollar, dollar hits new lows, plunging dllar, dedollarization, trend towards dedollarization,
Cracks in Dollar’s Armor? Big Investors Betting Against US
The US dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies including the euro and yen on the first trading day of June, with Wall Street analysts warning that the slide was just beginning. As economic and geopolitical confidence in the West fades, it becomes increasingly clear that the greenback is losing its luster.
Spooked by America’s ballooning debt
, Donald Trump’s trade tariffs
, and a currency circling three-year lows, heavyweight investors are quietly shifting their chips off the US table, the Financial Times reports.
There is a growing rethink: just how smart is it to keep stacking portfolios with US assets?
“It’s untenable,” Seth Bernstein, CEO of $780bn asset manager AllianceBernstein, was cited as saying.
Asia’s markets are increasingly in investors’ sights, offering growth, and while some still call China “complicated,” it’s looking less so compared to the US today.
The numbers back the mood:
S&P 500 is limping at under 2% gains this year
The dollar is down 9%, flirting with a three-year low No wonder the world’s biggest investors are starting to hedge their bets for “anywhere but America.”
The dollar's slide "reflects Trump’s meddling in Fed policy via tariffs and eroding trust in the US financial system,”
Paul Goncharoff, financial analyst and general director of Goncharoff LLC, earlier told Sputnik.