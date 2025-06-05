https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/cracks-in-dollars-armor-big-investors-betting-against-us-1122195440.html

Cracks in Dollar’s Armor? Big Investors Betting Against US

Spooked by America’s ballooning debt, Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, and a currency circling three-year lows, heavyweight investors are quietly shifting their chips off the US table, the Financial Times reports.

Spooked by America’s ballooning debt, Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, and a currency circling three-year lows, heavyweight investors are quietly shifting their chips off the US table, the Financial Times reports. There is a growing rethink: just how smart is it to keep stacking portfolios with US assets? “It’s untenable,” Seth Bernstein, CEO of $780bn asset manager AllianceBernstein, was cited as saying. Asia’s markets are increasingly in investors’ sights, offering growth, and while some still call China “complicated,” it’s looking less so compared to the US today. The numbers back the mood: The dollar's slide "reflects Trump’s meddling in Fed policy via tariffs and eroding trust in the US financial system,” Paul Goncharoff, financial analyst and general director of Goncharoff LLC, earlier told Sputnik.

