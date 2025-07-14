https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/us-military-infrastructure-may-expand-toward-russia-through-denmark-1122434790.html

US Military Infrastructure May Expand Toward Russia Through Denmark

Under a defense agreement with Denmark, the United States will be able to deploy its military infrastructure near Russia's borders, while Denmark has no control over what weapons will be brought into its territory, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Danish parliament approved an agreement in June allowing the US to deploy military bases in the country and granting the US side access to three Danish military bases. The ambassador noted that Denmark would have no control over what types of American weapons will be brought into its territory. "In this regard, Denmark's ability to ensure that nuclear weapons are not deployed on its territory in peacetime is questionable," Barbin added. The Danish island of Bornholm is increasingly being used as a NATO outpost in the Baltic against Russia, its militarization is being carried out under the pretext of an alleged threat from Russia, although Moscow does not have and never has had aggressive intentions toward Denmark, Vladimir Barbin said.The ambassador noted that even during the Cold War, the island was not a place for military preparations and contributed to stability in the Baltic Sea region. According to Barbin, alliance aircraft are now being deployed to patrol the airspace of Bornholm.The ambassador also pointed out that joint exercises with the United States had regularly been held on Bornholm, including the deployment of HIMARS launchers. During the exercises in 2023 and 2024, the airlift and deployment of Mk.70 container launchers of the Typhon mobile missile system was practiced. According to the ambassador, these launchers are adapted to fire various types of missiles, including Tomahawk land-based cruise missiles, which can be equipped with nuclear warheads."Denmark provided the territory of Bornholm for such provocative military actions in the context of the Russian moratorium on the deployment of medium-range missiles in Europe," the diplomat said.In recent years, Russia has noted NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calls it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the bloc's build-up of forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia remained open to dialogue with NATO, but on an equal basis, while the West must abandon its course toward the militarization of the continent.

