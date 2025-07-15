https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/russias-victory-in-ukraine-is-just-a-matter-of-time---trump-1122442129.html

Russia’s Victory in Ukraine is Just a Matter of Time - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes Russia will ultimately prevail in the Ukrainian conflict, but the key issue is how long it will take, according to media reports citing a senior White House official.

Trump announced on July 11 that NATO would pay for American weapons that the alliance would supply to Ukraine. The US president clarified that an agreement had been reached at the NATO summit in June, under which the US "supplies weapons to NATO, and NATO will reimburse [the US] the full cost of these weapons." Two senior US administration officials said that Trump's new measures were prompted by Russia's alleged indifference to attempts to reach a peace agreement. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia was still awaiting a proposal for the timing of the next round of negotiations with Ukraine, but said that Kiev appeared to be "in no hurry." On Monday, Trump said that the US would impose 100% tariffs on goods from Russia and secondary sanctions against countries purchasing Russian oil unless a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine is not reached within 50 days. Trump also indicated that future military aid shipments to Kiev would include Patriot surface-to-air missiles, with some countries transferring their existing Patriot air defense systems to Kiev, and the US replenishing their arsenals with new systems. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting of the Security Council of Russia in January, stated that the goal of settling the conflict in Ukraine should be a long-term peace treaty, rather than a temporary truce that would give Ukraine respite and allow it to regroup forces and rearm to continue the conflict. Peace in Ukraine, Putin noted, must be based on "respect for the legitimate interests of all all peoples living in this region."

