Ukraine Sees US and NATO Decisions as Signal to Persist in War - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the decisions made in Washington and NATO are viewed by Kiev not as a signal for peace, but as a signal to prolong the war.

"For now, one thing can be said unequivocally: it seems that such a decision, which is being made in Washington, and in NATO countries, and directly in Brussels, is perceived by the Ukrainian side not as a signal for peace, but as a signal to continue the war," Peskov told journalists.New statements by US President Donald Trump are very serious, Peskov said.Putin will comment on Trump's new statements if and when he deems in necessary, the spokesman added.On Monday, Trump said that Washington would impose 100% tariffs on Russian goods and secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil if no deal on the Ukraine conflict is reached in the next 50 days. He also said that the United States will supply weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems, with European nations covering all the costs.Moscow has not yet received any signals regarding the timing of the third round of negotiations with Ukraine, Peskov said.Russia maintains its readiness for the third round, but it has not yet received any proposals for a meeting from Kiev, the official said."We are ready to continue the dialogue. They want to see this dialogue in Washington, they want to see it in Europe, allegedly," Peskov added.Peskov said, commenting on the situation around Ukraine, the Europe would rather see an escalation of military actions than a transition to a peaceful regime.Everything related to Transnistria is a matter of concern for Russia, Kremlin spokesman stressed."Everything connected with Transnistria is a matter of special concern for Russia. Especially since, as it were, signals from our special services, as far as we know, this territory and Transnistria are mentioned in various, let's say, plans and intentions of European countries. This is what worries us. That is all that can be said," Peskov told reporters when asked to assess the likelihood of a direct attack on Transnistria.Earlier in the day, member of the Supreme Council of Transnistria Andrei Safonov told Sputnik that NATO military developed a plan to attack the region."Leaked details" of conversations between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky turn out to be fake as a rule, Dmitry Peskov said."This rhetoric has not appeared just now. As a rule, it all turns out to be fake, most often, but often, sometimes there are some serious 'leaks,' including in those media outlets that we previously considered very respectable," Peskov told journalists.Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported that Trump called on Zelensky to increase pressure on Moscow and St. Petersburg, in response to which Zelensky demanded long-range weapons.

