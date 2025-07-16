International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/iran-us-negotiations-should-not-be-held-without-preconditions---parliament-1122448281.html
Iran-US Negotiations Should Not Be Held Without Preconditions - Parliament
Iran-US Negotiations Should Not Be Held Without Preconditions - Parliament
Sputnik International
New negotiations between Iran and the US should not be held until the American side fully implements the preliminary conditions set by Tehran, the Iranian Majlis (parliament) stated on Wednesday.
2025-07-16T13:47+0000
2025-07-16T13:47+0000
world
iran
middle east
middle east conflict
abbas araghchi
donald trump
us
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122356301_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0e50cfe0fee08321e7bdf919082164ae.jpg
On July 10, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the media that Washington needs to acknowledge responsibility for its mistakes and demonstrate a change in behavior before Iran agrees to resume negotiations. He added that it was the US that broke off negotiations and turned to military action. When asked if negotiations with Washington are planned in the coming days, the minister said that diplomatic exchanges were conducted through intermediaries, but the format of discussions might change. Araghchi highlighted that Tehran has the right to demand compensation for damage caused by US attacks. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes. On June 22, the US joined Israel's bombing campaign and struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar, stating that the Iranian side had no intention of further escalation. US President Donald Trump then expressed hope that Iran had "let off steam" with the strike on the US military base in Qatar, and that a path to peace and harmony in the Middle East was now possible. He also said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/lavrov-emphasizes-the-need-for-a-peaceful-resolution-to-irans-nuclear-program-crisis-1122442781.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/iran-says-over-90-of-missiles-hit-targets-in-retaliatory-strikes-on-israel-1122427745.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122356301_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87d45a51ae297ea13833b740007b662c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iranian politics, us iran relations, us mideast politics, us mideast policy
iranian politics, us iran relations, us mideast politics, us mideast policy

Iran-US Negotiations Should Not Be Held Without Preconditions - Parliament

13:47 GMT 16.07.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiPeople burn the representations of the US and Israeli flags as a poster of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini is held at right during the funeral ceremony of Iranian armed forces generals, nuclear scientists and their family members killed in a 12-day war with Israel, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 28, 2025.
People burn the representations of the US and Israeli flags as a poster of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini is held at right during the funeral ceremony of Iranian armed forces generals, nuclear scientists and their family members killed in a 12-day war with Israel, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 28, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - New negotiations between Iran and the US should not be held until the American side fully implements the preliminary conditions set by Tehran, the Iranian Majlis (parliament) stated on Wednesday.
"When the US uses negotiations as a tool to deceive Iran and to cover for sudden military attacks by the Zionist regime, talks cannot continue as before. Preconditions must be set, and no new negotiations can take place until they are fully fulfilled," the Iranian parliament's statement was quoted by the ISNA news agency.
On July 10, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the media that Washington needs to acknowledge responsibility for its mistakes and demonstrate a change in behavior before Iran agrees to resume negotiations. He added that it was the US that broke off negotiations and turned to military action. When asked if negotiations with Washington are planned in the coming days, the minister said that diplomatic exchanges were conducted through intermediaries, but the format of discussions might change. Araghchi highlighted that Tehran has the right to demand compensation for damage caused by US attacks.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2025
World
Lavrov Emphasizes Need for Peaceful Resolution to Iran's Nuclear Program Crisis
Yesterday, 08:39 GMT
On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes. On June 22, the US joined Israel's bombing campaign and struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar, stating that the Iranian side had no intention of further escalation.
US President Donald Trump then expressed hope that Iran had "let off steam" with the strike on the US military base in Qatar, and that a path to peace and harmony in the Middle East was now possible. He also said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2025
World
Iran Says Over 90% of Missiles Hit Targets in Retaliatory Strikes on Israel
11 July, 11:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала