https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/iran-us-negotiations-should-not-be-held-without-preconditions---parliament-1122448281.html

Iran-US Negotiations Should Not Be Held Without Preconditions - Parliament

Iran-US Negotiations Should Not Be Held Without Preconditions - Parliament

Sputnik International

New negotiations between Iran and the US should not be held until the American side fully implements the preliminary conditions set by Tehran, the Iranian Majlis (parliament) stated on Wednesday.

2025-07-16T13:47+0000

2025-07-16T13:47+0000

2025-07-16T13:47+0000

world

iran

middle east

middle east conflict

abbas araghchi

donald trump

us

us-iran relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122356301_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0e50cfe0fee08321e7bdf919082164ae.jpg

On July 10, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the media that Washington needs to acknowledge responsibility for its mistakes and demonstrate a change in behavior before Iran agrees to resume negotiations. He added that it was the US that broke off negotiations and turned to military action. When asked if negotiations with Washington are planned in the coming days, the minister said that diplomatic exchanges were conducted through intermediaries, but the format of discussions might change. Araghchi highlighted that Tehran has the right to demand compensation for damage caused by US attacks. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes. On June 22, the US joined Israel's bombing campaign and struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar, stating that the Iranian side had no intention of further escalation. US President Donald Trump then expressed hope that Iran had "let off steam" with the strike on the US military base in Qatar, and that a path to peace and harmony in the Middle East was now possible. He also said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/lavrov-emphasizes-the-need-for-a-peaceful-resolution-to-irans-nuclear-program-crisis-1122442781.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/iran-says-over-90-of-missiles-hit-targets-in-retaliatory-strikes-on-israel-1122427745.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iranian politics, us iran relations, us mideast politics, us mideast policy