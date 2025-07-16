https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/iran-us-negotiations-should-not-be-held-without-preconditions---parliament-1122448281.html
Iran-US Negotiations Should Not Be Held Without Preconditions - Parliament
Iran-US Negotiations Should Not Be Held Without Preconditions - Parliament
Sputnik International
New negotiations between Iran and the US should not be held until the American side fully implements the preliminary conditions set by Tehran, the Iranian Majlis (parliament) stated on Wednesday.
2025-07-16T13:47+0000
2025-07-16T13:47+0000
2025-07-16T13:47+0000
world
iran
middle east
middle east conflict
abbas araghchi
donald trump
us
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122356301_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0e50cfe0fee08321e7bdf919082164ae.jpg
On July 10, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the media that Washington needs to acknowledge responsibility for its mistakes and demonstrate a change in behavior before Iran agrees to resume negotiations. He added that it was the US that broke off negotiations and turned to military action. When asked if negotiations with Washington are planned in the coming days, the minister said that diplomatic exchanges were conducted through intermediaries, but the format of discussions might change. Araghchi highlighted that Tehran has the right to demand compensation for damage caused by US attacks. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes. On June 22, the US joined Israel's bombing campaign and struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar, stating that the Iranian side had no intention of further escalation. US President Donald Trump then expressed hope that Iran had "let off steam" with the strike on the US military base in Qatar, and that a path to peace and harmony in the Middle East was now possible. He also said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/lavrov-emphasizes-the-need-for-a-peaceful-resolution-to-irans-nuclear-program-crisis-1122442781.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/iran-says-over-90-of-missiles-hit-targets-in-retaliatory-strikes-on-israel-1122427745.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122356301_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87d45a51ae297ea13833b740007b662c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iranian politics, us iran relations, us mideast politics, us mideast policy
iranian politics, us iran relations, us mideast politics, us mideast policy
Iran-US Negotiations Should Not Be Held Without Preconditions - Parliament
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - New negotiations between Iran and the US should not be held until the American side fully implements the preliminary conditions set by Tehran, the Iranian Majlis (parliament) stated on Wednesday.
"When the US uses negotiations as a tool to deceive Iran and to cover for sudden military attacks by the Zionist regime, talks cannot continue as before. Preconditions must be set, and no new negotiations can take place until they are fully fulfilled," the Iranian parliament's statement was quoted by the ISNA news agency.
On July 10, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the media that Washington needs to acknowledge responsibility for its mistakes and demonstrate a change in behavior before Iran agrees to resume negotiations. He added that it was the US that broke off negotiations and turned to military action. When asked if negotiations with Washington are planned in the coming days, the minister said that diplomatic exchanges were conducted
through intermediaries, but the format of discussions might change. Araghchi highlighted that Tehran has the right to demand compensation for damage caused by US attacks.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes. On June 22, the US joined Israel's bombing campaign and struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar, stating that the Iranian side had no intention of further escalation.
US President Donald Trump then expressed hope that Iran had "let off steam" with the strike on the US military base in Qatar, and that a path to peace and harmony in the Middle East was now possible. He also said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.